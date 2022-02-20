"Not considering a failure" – Ferrari boss on how the team is coping with pressures of 2022

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has revealed that the Scuderia is working full tilt to return to competitiveness and is not considering any failures.

When asked about his team's expectations for the 2022 season, the Italian said:

“I think managing the pressure is staying focused on what we are doing. I think we are so busy in doing what we are doing every single day by developing the car, designing the car, improving so that at the end, we are not considering the pressure. That is the way I am leading it myself so I am really concentrated on focusing on my job together with the entire team. Do I feel the responsibility? For sure I feel it.”

Ferrari has been a perennial part of F1 ever since the sport's inception and has been one of the most successful teams in the past. The Italian outfit, however, has been without any championships for more than a decade now. Kimi Raikkonen was their last drivers' world champion in 2007, while their last constructors' championship came in 2008.

After an abysmal 2020 campaign, the Scuderia managed to recover some of its lost ground last season with a P3 finish in the standings. The Maranello-based squad now hopes to continue from there in the new era of F1 going forward.

Meanwhile, Binotto feels it is imperative to get the Prancing Horse galloping at the front of the field again. He went on to add, saying:

“I think it is important for Ferrari to be back to being competitive. For a long time we have been saying that in 2022 it is our best opportunity to be back to being competitive, so I really think we have put a lot of effort with the team in designing and developing the new car so honestly, the way I have seen the team working, I am proud of the way they made it, very united and putting a lot of effort in. So I am not considering a failure at the moment because I don’t think it is the way it is. We are simply focused on trying to do our best, raising the level and having a good start to the season.”

Ferrari has 'some veiled doubts' about its F1 2022 car

Ferrari reportedly has 'some veiled doubts' with regards to the aerodynamics of its new F1 2022 season car, according to Italian journalist Leo Turrini.

Turrini elaborated on the Italian team's situation in his Quotidiano blog, stating that the Scuderia is extremely pleased with the new power unit and expects to keep up with the frontrunners. He wrote:

“As far as I know, Ferrari are 100 per cent sure they were able to catch up with the leaders in terms of engine power, even despite the transition to biofuel.”

Turrini then addressed the team's aerodynamic efforts, writing:

“But some veiled doubts remain about certain innovative solutions in the field of aerodynamics. You have to be careful with expectations. It should be understood that, if at the first race of the season Ferrari are half a second behind Red Bull and Mercedes, the dream of a title race is over.”

Going into the new season, the team will have the services of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz as its first-team drivers. Haas man Mick Schumacher and former Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi have been named as reserve drives for the Scuderia this season.

