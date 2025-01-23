Ferrari boss drop big Carlos Sainz verdict as Lewis Hamilton shines on Day 1 at Maranello

By Tanmay Khanna
Modified Jan 23, 2025 17:40 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton stole the show at Maranello, but Ferrari team boss made sure to remember Carlos Sainz's valuable contribution to the team. Frederic Vasseur talked about Hamilton's big anticipated debut, before joking Charles Leclerc might be feeling a little "less special".

Moreover, the veteran team principal also gave an ode to former driver Carlos Sainz. The Spanish star signed for Williams for the upcoming season and will partner Alex Albon.

Vasseur commented on DAZN's live coverage:

"During these past years, Carlos was able to create a great relationship with everyone. Carlos is always at 100 percent - and a very consistent driver. This has been a great advantage for us, because when he was not in the top positions it meant that the car was not capable of it."
"For us it has been very useful for the development of the car. I know Carlos is going to do a fantastic job with Williams. I wish him and James Vowles all the best.

The Frenchman also went on to predict that both Carlos Sainz and Williams boss James Vowles will enjoy a "great relationship". Sainz earned his maiden F1 win with Ferrari at Silverstone and went on to win 4 times with the Prancing Horse. The Spaniard is also nicknamed as the 'Smooth Operator'.

Alex Albon played a big part in signing Carlos Sainz, reveals Williams team boss

James Vowles praised Alex Albon for his "leadership" and pushing the team to sign Carlos Sainz from Ferrari. The former Mercedes chief explained Albon's mentality to make the team better and reach a step closer to the eventual goal of winning a Grand Prix race.

Speaking to Motorsports.com, Vowles commented:

"What I love about Alex is he's a leader. When things get difficult, he pulls forward, irrespective of what the circumstances are, and lifts the team back up to emotional strength."

He also added,

"He was the one encouraging us to get Carlos into the building because he's not worried about a challenge, he wants us to be successful."

Vowles also complimented his new driver's mentality further and said:

"What is great about Carlos is, despite his future being different to what it is today, you're seeing Carlos fight for everything. And that's one of the strengths he has."

Williams put on an impressive fight last season in some races, but failed to capitalise in others. They finished P9 in the constructors' championship but team boss James Vowles will be hoping to significantly improve that standing this year.

With Carlos' experience, and Albon's familiarity with the team, Vowles now has two very good drivers on his cards. Can the Smooth Operator change fortunes of the team from Wantage?

