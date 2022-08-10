Ferrari boss feels 'a good job has been done' in identifying its 'weak points' for 2022 F1 season

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto claims the team has done a good job in identifying their weak points for the 2022 F1 season. The Italian team has proven to have the fastest car this year, often beating Red Bull on raw pace.

The past few years have not been easy for the Scuderia, having struggled to fight at the front since 2019. The heritage team has seemingly understood the new aero regulations well, with their latest challenger, the F1-75, being the fastest car on track on multiple occasions.

Mattia Binotto claims the team has worked on identifying its weaknesses since the 2019 season and have come a long way thus far in 2022. The team is currently second in both championships but has lost a bit of momentum heading into the summer break.

The Italian spoke of Ferrari's progress to Motorsport, saying:

“I believe that 2020 was useful to understand what were the weaknesses and consequently the areas in which it was necessary to intervene. We have made some changes in the organization and now there are clearer roles, clearer responsibilities, we have a new simulator, we have identified the weak points trying to tackle them all, without exception, and I think a good job has been done.”

Ferrari will reorganize, claims 2-time F1 world champion

Ferrari's plight this season has not gone unnoticed as Emerson Fittipaldi also weighed in on the team's woes from the 2022 F1 season.

When questioned by VegasInsider about his views on the Prancing Horse's season so far, the Brazilian legend felt that the team had made strategic mistakes. The double world champion, however, was optimistic that the Scuderia would be able to claw its way out of the hole, reorganize, and produce better results in the future.

The world champion remarked:

“Strategically, they made mistakes. I don’t know where they’re missing the point but I’m sure they will reorganize that. Ferrari has the capacity, the people, the experience, to recover. The one thing I can confirm again is that the car is very fast, the team is very good. It sometimes happens. But they have a big potential to recover, learning from what mistakes they have done. From the mistakes, they’ll learn better for sure.”

As a result of their strategic mistakes, the Italian team is nearly a 100 points behind Red Bull in the constructors' standings, putting them on the back foot for the remainder of the season. With nine races yet to be raced in 2022, however, Ferrari could still take on Red Bull if they get their act together.

