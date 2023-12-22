Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur talks about "strange" Red Bull x AlphaTauri situation

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur gave his take on the 'strange' Red Bull x AlphaTauri partnership after the strengthening relationship between the two sister teams has fallen under the scrutiny of rival F1 bosses in recent times.

AlphaTauri is set to bolster its relationship with Red Bull for 2024, forming a closer technical alliance with the team. The Faenza-based outfit has restructured its top management and its infrastructure, forming closer ties with its sister team.

While Red Bull dominated the 2023 F1 season, AlphaTauri's improvement in the second half of the season after taking the RB19’s rear suspension, has caught the attention of rival teams.

After McLaren CEO Zak Brown expressed his voice on the "unhealthy situation", Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur called the situation "strange". However, he is confident in the abilities of the FIA to police the information exchange between the teams.

"I think we have to police what the teams are doing with their junior teams, which maybe isn’t the right word," Vasseur was quoted as saying by PlanetF1.com.

"For me, it is not the right way because, for me, Toro Rosso, AlphaTauri – or Minardi, I don’t know what is the next one! It’s true what they are doing together [with Red Bull] is a strange situation with two teams owned by the same company. But the FIA has been able to manage it so far – and I am sure they will be able to in future," he added.

With the recent surge in AlphaTauri's results, rival F1 bosses are questioning its connections with Red Bull. Moreover, for 2024, the Faenza-based team will be inheriting all the parts allowed under the FIA regulations.

AlphaTauri is heading into the 2024 season, gaining serious momentum in the second half. The team will be under the new leadership of CEO Peter Bayer and former Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies. The team will also be taking up a new moniker in 2024.

Carlos Sainz Jr. hopes to secure long-term Ferrari deal before 2024

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr.

After repeatedly denying reports of moving to other teams, Carlos Sainz Jr. has established that his top priority is to secure a long-term deal with Ferrari. The Spaniard hopes to enter the 2024 season with clarity about his future in the sport.

Speaking at a sponsored event in Madrid, Sainz said (via motorsports.com):

"My goal is to start 2024 knowing where I'm going to race in 2025. I wouldn't like to start the season without knowing my next destination."

"My priority is to stay at Ferrari for many more years. I'm very happy, both parties are very happy and the objective is to continue, but we have to agree and we have these three months until the next race to reach that agreement," he added.