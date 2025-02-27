Ferrari boss John Elkann makes an appearance as he meets Lewis Hamilton during the F1 pre-season test

Lewis Hamilton was spotted having an intense discussion with Ferrari chairman John Elkann on Day 2 of the 2025 F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain. The duo chatted for a while inside the team garage during the afternoon session.

Pre-season testing got underway on Wednesday, February 26, at the Bahrain International Circuit. The Day 1 session concluded on Wednesday before the team regrouped again on Thursday for Day 2.

The morning session saw drivers coming out of their garages in their respective challengers with different setups. Ferrari had Hamilton and Charles Leclerc lined up for the morning and afternoon sessions, respectively.

As the seven-time F1 world champion got dressed up in the red suit, he had a special visitor in his garage. Ferrari chairman John Elkann marked his rare presence in Bahrain for the pre-season testing and arrived in Hamilton's garage.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Lewis Hamilton and John Elkann were spotted having an intense conversation in the Ferrari garage. The duo chatted for a while as Hamilton was all ears to whatever Elkann had to say.

John Elkann, the Ferrari chairman, doesn't attend pre-season tests often. However, with Hamilton set to make his debut for the team, Elkann marked his presence to witness the proceedings firsthand.

Lewis Hamilton had a decent run on Day 1 of pre-season testing. He finished P5 in the morning session, with a total of 70 laps, and set the fastest lap time of 1:31:843. In the afternoon session, Charles Leclerc took over the control of SF-25 and did 71 laps, finishing P4 in the final standings.

Hamilton will make his Ferrari debut on March 16 at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. After 11 years with Mercedes, the 40-year-old is set for a major transition, with all eyes on him.

Lewis Hamilton calls the testing experience with Ferrari 'exciting'

Lewis Hamilton (Image Source: Getty)

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, has joined Scuderia Ferrari for the 2025 season in a groundbreaking move. He drove SF-25 on first session of Day 1 of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Recalling his experience of his first testing with Ferrari, Hamilton said (via F1's official website):

“Testing is always exciting. It’s the first time you get to see what everyone has been developing and can start to get a feel for your own car and the year ahead. Being here with Scuderia Ferrari HP and in the SF-25 for the first time is an incredible feeling.

"It’s too early to really understand performance, but everything feels good, and as a team, we’re working on the best way to optimize each run."

The pre-season testing in Bahrain will go on until Friday, February 28, in Bahrain before the 2025 season begins in Australia on March 16.

