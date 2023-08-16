Ferrari boss labels Red Bull Racing’s cost-cap penalty “a big joke”

Ferrari F1 team principal Fred Vasseur recently talked about the ineffectiveness of the penalties levied against Red Bull Racing for their cost-cap breach.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit was punished last year for breaching the $145-million cap for the 2021 season. They were handed a $7 million fine and a 10 percent reduction in ATR [Aerodynamic Testing Restrictions].

The Ferrari team boss believes that such non-sporting penalties will do no harm to the offenders, adding that the big constructors will get away with such a fine.

"A penalty like last year really isn't severe. If it should be necessary again, such a penalty should be much heavier," the Frenchman said to La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

While arguing for a heavier penalty, Vasseur claimed that the technical advantage gained by the teams breaching the cost cap will translate into an advantage on the racetrack.

"You have to keep in mind that a technical advantage will translate into a sporting advantage. Therefore, the penalty should be sporting and not a fine. In soccer, if you use a hand, it's a penalty... they don't give you a [non-sporting] penalty."

"The deduction of 10 percent wind tunnel time is a big joke. They have already done most of the work by then."

Red Bull's minor breach fell into the five percent bracket, which Fred Vasseur believes is a big violation. The Ferrari team principal also added that teams would try to disguise their overspending by rearranging a few accounts.

"There is a big difference between an innocent mistake or a choice. A bit like someone making a mistake on their tax return, versus a company arranging something to avoid taxes in a tax haven. We have to be tough: this is about the future of the budget cap."

"Otherwise, everyone is going to do the same thing. Then you free up budget to pay the penalty and say amen. The big constructors can afford all this," he concluded.

Charles Leclerc dismisses rumors of internal rivalry at Ferrari with teammate Carlos Sainz

In the first half of the 2023 F1 season, there have been some tense moments between the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in both qualifying and the races.

In their third season together, Leclerc and Sainz are closely matched on the track.

Ferrari F1 drivers

The two have expressed their disagreements with each other over the radio on multiple occasions, raising speculations of an internal rivalry at Ferrari. However, Leclerc has dismissed such rumors.

"I am quite active on social media, so I see what's been said all around," he told Autosport. "It's blown out of proportion, I think, with Carlos. We have a great relationship. Outside the car, we know how to work together, and we get on really well together because we share lots of interests."

Midway through the season, Leclerc has three podiums and has outscored his teammate Sainz by seven points. The Spaniard is yet to stand on the podium this season.