"They absolutely screwed him; Definitely a dig at Mick"- Fans react to Ferrari boss' high praise remarks for Robert Shwartzman

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto recently mentioned that Robert Shwartzman, a driver of the Ferrari academy, has the talent to be a full-time Formula 1 driver and deserves a seat, but that has unfortunately not happened. He recalled that whenever Shwartzman had the opportunity to drive an F1 car, he did well for himself and improved his speed. Binotto also said:

"Robert [Shwartzman], I think, is a fantastic driver. I think he’s very fast, especially in an F1 [car]. Whenever he drove an F1 car, he has been very fast with F1 itself. There are drivers that are maybe great in F3, F2 and then not good enough in F1. I think Robert is one of the opposites. He has been great certainly in F3, F2 but he's very, very strong in F1."

Robert Shwartzman has been waiting to be called in for Alfa Romeo or Haas for a long time, but sadly, that has not happened for him. Unless the team arranges something for him, his chances of getting to F1 will remain slim.

Fans outraged at Ferrari for not having Shwartzman on the grid

Many fans believe that the team "sacked" Shwartzman. When Binotto made these statements, they were not met nicely on Twitter. Fans believe that Shwartzman should have an F1 seat, but the team wouldn't work for it, and being a part of Ferrari's driver academy also reduced his chances of being an F1 driver. Check out some of the best fan responses:

J 🇲🇽 @JordiCarSeries @f1idiocy @formularacers_ The way they absolutely screwed him over to benefit Schumacher is one of motorsport’s worst crimes @f1idiocy @formularacers_ The way they absolutely screwed him over to benefit Schumacher is one of motorsport’s worst crimes

Lewis @lc87norwich @formularacers_ Definitely a dig at Mick. But I say give Robert a go, would love to see him in the Hass @formularacers_ Definitely a dig at Mick. But I say give Robert a go, would love to see him in the Hass

Cian @cr_977 @formularacers_ would 100% take him over latifi but im guessing he’d most likely go haas since he’s FDA @formularacers_ would 100% take him over latifi but im guessing he’d most likely go haas since he’s FDA

Sammy @Samstg9 @formularacers_ And I say binotto does not deserve a team principal seat @formularacers_ And I say binotto does not deserve a team principal seat

Ferrari facing a shortage of junior drivers

Formula 2 currently doesn't have any drivers on the grid who are part of the Ferrari Driver Academy. Shwartzman was one, but he has not raced this season, which puts the team in shortage of junior drivers. Although Mattia Binotto believes in Shwartzman's driving skills, he regrets the fact that the team doesn't have a seat for him:

"And so it’s a shame for him not having any seat at the moment. This season he has worked a lot in the simulator. He has worked a lot, helping our team in developing the car."

Robert Shwartzman's chances of becoming a permanent driver seem far away, but he does have an opportunity this year at the United States Grand Prix. He will be driving the F1-75 during the First Practice session at Circuit of The Americas, as all teams are required to have a junior driver during a practice session starting this year.

iamallembedded @iamallembedded @formularacers_ But who will explain Mattia that he does not deserve to be Ferrari Team Principle! @formularacers_ But who will explain Mattia that he does not deserve to be Ferrari Team Principle!

Mysterious James Sunderland @MysteriousSwor2 @formularacers_ If Binotto is so vocal for Shwartzman to get a seat, then he should be in favor of Andretti Global joining the grid as the 11th team, right? Right? @formularacers_ If Binotto is so vocal for Shwartzman to get a seat, then he should be in favor of Andretti Global joining the grid as the 11th team, right? Right?

There have been reports suggesting Mick Schumacher's departure from the Driver's Academy. This is a major indication that the team could face trouble in the coming years if they do not find enough junior drivers soon enough.

