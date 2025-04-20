Ferrari boss shares his thoughts on Lewis Hamilton’s “tough weekend” at Jeddah

At the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race, Lewis Hamilton crossed the line to take seventh place after qualifying to start the race from the same spot. Speaking after the race, Ferrari's team principal, Fred Vasseur, highlighted that the Briton had a difficult weekend in Saudi Arabia, and although he mentioned that Hamilton had a decent first half, he failed to maintain it.
Vasseur explained that moving forward, they would have to focus on regularity from the very start of the weekend to get the best results. The Ferrari team boss revealed that he was able to speak with Hamilton quickly after the race, saying (via @fiagirly on X):
“I had a very quick discussion with Lewis but, it’s a tough weekend for him. He was a bit inconsistent. Even in the race, he had a good first part of the second stint but we need to be more consistent from Friday morning first, all the laps in quali because the potential is there for sure. Consistency is key for us.”
Lewis Hamilton ended up eighth, 13th, and 12th over the course of the first three practice sessions this weekend, then put in a qualifying performance that saw him start three places behind his teammate, Charles Leclerc.
While Hamilton was able to take sixth place towards the start of the main race, he had to fight for it when McLaren's Lando Norris came charging from his tenth-place spot on the grid, overtaking everyone in front of him. While the British driver kept his compatriot back on the latter's first few attempts to steal P6, Hamilton eventually lost out, and saw him bring home six points.
This was Hamilton's second seventh-place finish this year, having brought in the same result at the Japanese Grand Prix. His highest finish came last weekend in Bahrain, when he crossed the line to take fifth place.
Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc crossed the checkered flag to take third place, scoring the first podium for the team this season.
Lewis Hamilton doesn't know why the car isn't working for him
After the race, Lewis Hamilton revealed that he cannot blame the car for his results, given his teammate's results, and has no idea as to why he's unable to bring about the same results with the SF-25. Hamilton was asked by journalist Rachel Brookes what specific problem he was facing when driving the car, and the British driver admitted that he doesn't know.
"I don't know. Clearly the car is capable of being P3. Charles did a great job today so I can't blame it on the car."
When prodded further as to whether he had figured out what the reason was that he was having issues with his and the car's compatibility, once again, Lewis Hamilton had no answers.
Brookes: You don't have any idea why it's just not happening for you?
Hamilton: No.
With a break between now and the Miami Grand Prix (taking place from May 2nd to 4th), Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari will have time to continue working out their kinks before they go racing again.