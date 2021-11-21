Ferrari will change Charles Leclerc's chassis for Qatar GP after discovering crack post-qualifying

After a rather dramatic qualifying session that turned out to be a major disappointment for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, the team has decided to change the chassis of car No. 16 ahead of the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix.

Post qualifying on Saturday, after the Monegasque driver failed to make it to Q3, Ferrari discovered a crack in the chassis. It could possibly be the reason why Charles Leclerc was unable to find pace in Q2 and ended up P13.

The Italian team believes the crack was a result of going over the kerbs on the first run in Q1. Depending on whether or not Ferrari are able to replace the chassis in time, Charles Leclerc may or may not retain his grid position.

Charles Leclerc struggles in Qatar Grand Prix qualifying

Charles Leclerc is considered to be one of the most talented drivers on the current grid. The 24-year-old is expected by many to fight for the championship in the years to come. However, the ongoing Qatar Grand Prix weekend has been challenging for the young driver, to say the least.

Having spent nearly all weekend trailing his teammate Carlos Sainz, Leclerc was unable to find grip in Q2 on Saturday.

After having had his initial laptime deleted in Q1 due to exceeding track limitations, Charles Leclerc was unable to progress as much as he would have liked in Q2. The Ferrari driver simply "had no idea" why he was unable to perform and could not really point out if there was something wrong with the car or not.

Unable to really provide an explanation, here's what Leclerc had to say in a media interview post qualifying:

"I really have no idea. It was just slow all qualifying. We need to understand what’s gone wrong. I don’t have any explanation, to be honest for now."

While Sainz will be starting in P7, behind the McLaren of his former teammate Lando Norris, there's no confirmation as of yet regarding whether Leclerc will retain his P13 spot. In their battle for third place in the constructors' championship between Ferrari and McLaren, this could have major repercussions at the Qatar Grand Prix.

