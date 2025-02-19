Ferrari 'changed 99% of their car' to save every millisecond in time, says new technical director

Ferrari's new technical director chassis, Loic Serra, has confirmed that the SF-25 has been modified radically, compared to the previous season's car. He added that the front suspension has been switched to a pull rod, and 99% of the entire design has also been changed.

The Italian team will witness a massive transition in the coming F1 season as seven-time world champion driver Lewis Hamilton has joined them based on a multi-year contract.

Ahead of the season, the Maranello-based squad arrived at O2 Arena for the F175 event and launched the livery of the 2025 season challenger, SF-25.

Moreover, a day later, Hamilton and Charles Leclerc arrived at the Fiorano track to test the new model as the team filmed behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, the team's new technical director of chassis opened up on the car's design and made a big revelation. While recording a video for Ferrari, Serra said that the architectural design of the car has been revised 99% for SF-25 compared to SF-24.

"The front suspension of the SF25 is a pull rod, and the SF24 had a push rod front suspension. This is the visible part of the iceberg because, in reality, we've changed 99% of the car. But in terms of the architectural evolution of the car, the front suspension is a key element of it," Serra said in a video shared by Ferrari.

He added:

"The 2025 season is going to be a tight battle, and every millisecond will count. At the end of four years of relatively stable regulation, you've got to dig deeper, and that's why you've got to go, you know, to look at every single bit to find these milliseconds that are going to make the difference."

It comes after rumors of the Italian team making radical changes to the car hit the news a few weeks ago. They want to stay ahead of their rivals with regard to the 2026 season engine regulation overhaul.

Ferrari sees significant lap time gain with SF-25: Reports

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton Test For Ferrari (Image Source: Getty)

A day after the F175 event concluded in London, team Ferrari went back to Italy for a test run with the new car, SF-25. Hamilton and Leclerc took the SF-25 for a spin around the Fiorano track, surrounded by hundreds of Tifosi fans.

Meanwhile, according to Planet F1, the SF-25 has gained 0.4 seconds per lap compared to its predecessor. The team reportedly saw similar gains in the simulator and would hope for the same on track once the season gets underway.

Moreover, as Serra mentioned, the car's suspension and other aerodynamic parts have been revised to make it faster than its rivals.

Ferrari finished second in the constructors' championship last season, with McLaren beating them to lift the title. But this year, the team has embraced change with a new car and a new driver in Hamilton.

