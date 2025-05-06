Ferrari chief John Elkann spotted at Lewis Hamilton co-chaired Met Gala event

Ferrari chairman John Elkann made a surprise appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, an event co-chaired by Lewis Hamilton that celebrated Black sartorial heritage. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, the evening's theme was 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' and its exhibition sub-theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.'

Elkann attended the gala alongside his wife Lavinia Borromeo, drawing attention for motorsports, as one of Formula 1's most powerful figures in high fashion's grandest night. Elkann, known for his low-key public persona, has rarely been seen at such events, making this appearance particularly noteworthy.

John Elkann (left) and Lavinia Borromeo attend the 2025 Met Gala in New York City. Source: Getty

His presence was noted alongside Scuderia Ferrari's new #44 driver, Lewis Hamilton. The British driver co-chaired the event alongside Anna Wintour, Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, and A$AP Rocky. Among other sports stars were Noah Lyles, Venus Williams, and her sister Serena Williams, who made a fashion statement with her striking look.

While Elkann kept his look understated, it was Hamilton who embodied the night's theme both literally and symbolically. The seven-time world champion worked closely with British-Jamaican designer Grace Wales Bonner to develop a customized look that paid tribute to Black ancestral identity. He also expressed his gratitude to his designer on Instagram and explained:

"From the moment I heard the theme of this year's Met Gala, I knew I wanted to work with Grace @walesbonner. This look has taken months of research and development… This is more than a suit, this is ancestral history. Stylish, spiritual, and sharp. Thank you, Grace."

Hamilton wore a cream-colored suit and beret ensemble decorated with baobab flower motifs and cowrie shell-inspired accents, all deeply rooted in African and diasporic heritage. The outfit also featured vintage jewelry from Briony Raymond and was styled to reflect 'Black spiritual dressing,' according to Wales Bonner's design notes.

For Hamilton, the Met Gala appearance symbolizes his advocacy for inclusion, identity, and representation.

Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton left frustrated after Miami GP strategy shuffle

Scuderia Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc (16) and Lewis Hamilton at the Miami Grand Prix. Source: Getty

Just hours before the Met Gala, Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari found themselves in a very different spotlight at the Miami Grand Prix. Starting on hard tires while teammate Charles Leclerc opted for mediums, Hamilton clawed through the field and benefited from a virtual safety car pit stop to close in on his teammate.

Hamilton, on fresher and faster medium tires, asked the team to let him pass Leclerc, who was running seventh. The request was granted after a three-lap delay, by which point Hamilton's window to capitalize on sixth-place Kimi Antonelli had narrowed. Unable to stretch out a gap, Hamilton eventually lost momentum, prompting Leclerc to ask for the positions to be reversed again.

Lewis Hamilton ultimately a position behind Leclerc finished at eighth and said afterward (via F1):

"We have made some solid steps forward this weekend... I'm starting to feel more at one with the car, which is encouraging, and I'm as motivated as ever to be fighting at the front... Everyone is working incredibly hard behind the scenes and we are hopeful of making progress in the coming races."

The Briton has found his second Sprint podium of the 2025 Formula 1 season in the Miami Grand Prix and remains positive despite lackluster Grand Prix finishes. Lewis Hamilton stands seventh in the driver standings with 41 points, trailing his Ferrari teammate by 12 points.

Ferrari, meanwhile, missed a crucial opportunity to climb in the Constructors' standings despite a double-points finish. They are currently placed fourth with 94 points, 11 points behind Red Bull Racing. With Imola on the horizon, the pressure is mounting for the Scuderia to convert potential into results.

