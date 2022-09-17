"Changing people is not a path I want to go through"- Ferrari chief lays out plan to improve team's performance in 2022 F1 season

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto claims the team does not need to change personnel to improve its performance for the remainder of the 2022 F1 season. The Italian outfit are currently 139 points behind Red Bull in the constructors' standings despite having the fastest car on multiple occasions.

The Italian team has won four races so far this season, showing definite signs of improvement compared to years gone by. The 2022 season, however, is turning into a disaster for the Scuderia as they are losing severely to Red Bull despite an equally fast car. Poor strategic choices and driver errors have cost the team wins on multiple occasions, with the former being the main cause of their deficit against Red Bull. Many have made calls for Ferrari to change its people in charge, but Mattia Binotto does not think this is the way ahead for his team.

Speaking to Martin Brundle for Sky F1, the Ferrari boss said:

“We do not need to change people, but we certainly need to change some things. The way we are communicating, the way we are getting to the process of making our decisions… changes are required. Adding value may be necessary, adding people as well. But changing people is not a path I want to go through – that’s an old way of addressing issues.”

Ferrari's Mattia Binotto admits his team has made mistakes in 2022

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto admitted that his team still makes mistakes in race management and strategies which have cost them the championship. The Italian, however, believes that the Scuderia has significantly improved in terms of development and performance compared to last season.

The Scuderia have undoubtedly made a comeback this season, showing themselves to be the ones to beat on more than one occasion. Their strategic choices and reliability issues, however, have most likely cost them the championship against Red Bull.

Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari



#essereFerrari Six to go. Focused on each and every single one Six to go. Focused on each and every single one 💪#essereFerrari 🔴 https://t.co/WHujVulPp7

Binotto addressed the reliability and strategic issues his team is facing but was still quick to acknowledge the massive improvements they have made over the past few years. Commenting on their performance, he spoke at the 2022 F1 Italian GP press conference, saying:

“So I think overall, the team did a fantastic job in developing the current car but still, there is situations as first I think the reliability because the reliability cost us at least a couple of victories and in order to win championships, you need to be reliable, no doubt. Race management there as well: strategy, pitstops certainly areas of improvements are required. I think during the race weekend, you may always do mistakes. I think being perfect is almost impossible. You need to take decisions, real-time at the pit wall but what needs there to be the best and the fact that we’re still making mistakes means that there is an area of improvement.”

The team now ought to set their eyes on the 2023 title, with Max Verstappen and Red Bull within a hair's breadth of winning both 2022 championships. Ferrari need to try and end the season on a high, giving them motivation and encouragement for the upcoming season.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far