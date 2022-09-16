"I think being perfect is almost impossible"- Ferrari boss admits that team is 'still making mistakes' in 2022 F1 season

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto admitted that his team still makes mistakes in race management and strategies which have cost them the championship. The Italian, however, believes that the Scuderia has significantly improved in terms of development and performance compared to last season.

Asked if CEO John Elkann’s comments about winning a championship in four years provided a constricted time period, Binotto clarified:

“No, no at all. I think it’s more managing as far as the expectations but more than that, I think what he said precisely it’s ‘before 2026’ so from now to 2026 and no doubt that the ambition of the team is to do it as soon as possible. On the other side, if we look at the current season, we are fully aware that there are still steps which are required to be somehow in the position to win a championship. Ferrari has done, I think, an enormous development in terms of performance from the last season to this one and if we look back at the… at least for Ferrari, you need to be back many years to see such a big development.”

The Ferrari team chief clarified his boss Elkann’s statements saying that they intended to win the championship before 2026. Acknowledging that there were improvements to be made, Binotto believes the team has made a huge leap in terms of performance and development, especially since the 2021 season. Understanding the damage done by reliability issues, the Italian also acknowledged the mistakes made with strategy and overall race management.

Commenting on their performance, Binotto spoke at the 2022 F1 Italian GP press conference, saying:

“So I think overall, the team did a fantastic job in developing the current car but still, there is situations as first I think the reliability because the reliability cost us at least a couple of victories and in order to win championships, you need to be reliable, no doubt. Race management there as well: strategy, pitstops certainly areas of improvements are required. I think during the race weekend, you may always do mistakes. I think being perfect is almost impossible. You need to take decisions, real-time at the pit wall but what needs there to be the best and the fact that we’re still making mistakes means that there is an area of improvement.”

Ferrari team boss feels ending 2022 F1 season on a high is important for next season

After having designed a quick car and a powerful engine, Mattia Binotto expressed confidence in Ferrari and its ability to develop their package technically. Assuring that there will be an improvement in both development and performance, the Ferrari team principal asserted the importance of ending the 2022 F1 season on a high.

Analyzing the team's overall performance, Binotto said:

“So the team overall is a great team. It has proved (that) doing such a great car but certainly, we are aware - as I said - that still there are steps of improvements which are required to win the championship and how long it will take back at the factory, here at the racetrack, we are all working very hard to be there as soon as possible. That’s why I think as well that the final part of the championship is important for us, it’s important because we need to prove to ourselves that we are capable of addressing mistakes and improving furthermore, and that will be important too for the next season as well.”

Outlining their overall target as the season ends, the Ferrari team chief said:

“So finishing well the season is important for the next one and furthermore for the following one. So it’s a continuous progress, it’s a continuous process of improvement on which we are but we are not too distant from where we need to be and I think it’s… by continuous working, as we’ve made in the last few seasons, I’m pretty sure that these are very soon.”

The Prancing Horse has not only developed a better car than its 2021 version, it is definitely on a more solid footing in terms of design compared to its rivals Mercedes. While the championship lead in the drivers’ standings seems to be slipping away, the first and second spots in the constructors’ standings are still up for grabs. Despite the undulated season, a second-place finish in the constructors' championship will be an improvement from the third place they secured last year.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C