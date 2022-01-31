Ferrari stronger after “simulated championship battle” with McLaren in 2021

Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies believes the team's 2021 duel with McLaren simulated a championship-like battle. The Frenchman believes the battle between the two teams was "good training" for the future.

The two prestigious teams fought over third place in the constructors' championship throughout the season, with the Italian team emerging victorious towards the end. Mattia Binotto's team had a strong campaign in 2021, after a disastrous season the year before. In 2020, the team finished sixth in the constructors' standings, marking one of their worst ever performances in the sport. Mekies said of their 2021 fight with McLaren:

“They have opened a good gap at the championship and then, in parallel to that, we are in that unique situation, certainly for Ferrari where there is no development from early on. We really, certainly trackside and also Maranello-side, as far as the support is concerned, we really focused on how we could use that year to become sharper and develop as a race team and to develop our tools and so on. So yes, it did become our world championship for last year. It’s a very good team to fight against. They got some fantastic moments. They won Monza. They could have won Sochi.”

Carlos Sainz shocked everyone in his debut season at Ferrari by beating Charles Leclerc

Despite being a newcomer to the Italian team, Carlos Sainz outperformed Charles Leclerc in the former's debut. The Spaniard was more consistent than his Monegasque team-mate, scoring four podiums in 2021. The driver also placed fifth in the drivers' standings at the end of the year, beating Leclerc by two places.

"He is studying, he's trying to learn, trying to understand and I think he has been consistent in his integration and development in terms of performance".



Former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone claimed the 27-year-old's performance has surprised some members within the Maranello-based team. The Briton was also quick to lash out at Leclerc, whom he believes is 'overrated'. He said:

“Let’s put it this way – many people in Maranello are surprised that the Spaniard [Carlos Sainz] could give team-mate Charles Leclerc such a run for his money in 2021. For me, Leclerc was always a very good driver, but not anything more.”

Ferrari's championship battle against McLaren was successful partly due to Sainz's consistency, but also due to Daniel Ricciardo's underwhelming season. The Australian was routinely outperformed by team-mate Lando Norris, placing outside the points on multiple occasions despite having a more-than-competent car.

With Ferrari reportedly having negated the 20 horsepower power loss it had to Mercedes in 2021, fans can hope for a stronger season from the team from Maranello. The 2022 campaign could potentially see the Prancing Horse at the top step of the podium again.

