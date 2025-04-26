Ferrari comes clean on the impact of Donald Trump's tarrifs on F1 as a whole

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur expressed concerns about USA President Donald Trump's ruling on higher tariffs. The Italian team apparently imports raw materials from the USA and China, but with new tariff rates, the situation is getting complicated in Maranello.

In recent times, Formula 1 has thrived from its expansion into the United States of America. Out of the 24 races on the calendar, three races are held on US soil, namely the Miami, Austin and Las Vegas GPs.

However, since Trump was sworn in as the new USA president, he has enforced strict measures on import-export policies. The Trump administration has imposed heavy international tariffs, which are impacting F1's business.

Ferrari is also impacted by the new tariffs, as their title sponsor, HP, is based in the USA. Talking to Auto Motor und Sport, Vasseur said:

"We not only have advertising partners but also a large number of suppliers from the United States. We also purchase many raw materials from China."

Vasseur added that the new tariffs have impacted F1 as a whole, as the new problems arising from this rule have triggered a wave of uncertainty for the future.

"It creates some uncertainty about the future. However, we're having open discussions with all partners and trying to anticipate problems. Things could get a bit more complicated, though," he added.

Apart from Ferrari, Haas F1 has been severely impacted by the tariffs. As the only F1 team based in the USA, Haas runs its machine-building company in the States. But with new tariffs, the sales have come down, resulting in slow production, a hiring freeze and less revenue.

Trump's tariff war has significantly impacted F1's operation. Many high-end teams are reportedly fearing an increase in expenses, which puts a big question mark on the future of the sport in the USA.

Ferrari team boss gives his verdict on 2026 engine regulations

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur at 2025 Saudi Arabian Formula 1 Grand Prix - Source: Getty

2026 will be a big year for Formula 1, as engine regulations are set to be overhauled after a long time. These changes could likely reset the pecking order. However, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur isn't too thrilled. He feels competition is much closer in 2025, but in 2026, things might change drastically.

Talking to GP Blog, he said:

"What is true is that when you are at this stage with a new regulation—and we have to keep in mind it’s probably the biggest change in F1 in the last 25 years—we’ve got huge changes on the engine, on the chassis, and also big changes in the sporting regs.

"I’m sure we’re not all taking the same direction, and we don’t know what the outcome will be in '26. I can’t say the racing will be closer than this year. For sure, we can expect bigger gaps next year, but that’s also the DNA of the sport—to develop, to try to catch up. So we can’t complain."

Ferrari, as an engine manufacturer, has a lot at stake. Since 2008, the team has been deprived of a championship, but the regulations change might offer an opportunity to break the drought.

