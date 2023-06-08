"It seems like they're running with one leg all the time" - Former F1 driver criticizes Ferrari's poor weekend in Barcelona

Former F1 driver and pundit Damon Hill has expressed how badly Ferrari is struggling this season.

The Prancing Horse is still unable to figure out the fundamental issues with its SF-23, which makes it so inconsistent from corner to corner and on different tire compounds.

Both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have voiced their concerns regarding the issues, but the team is somehow unable to find a clear answer.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Hill was somewhat lost for words while explaining the terrible season for Ferrari.

He feels that the team is always running on one leg, hinting at how when one driver performs well, the other encounters some major issues.

"I think that Ferrari definitely...what can you say about Ferrari? They somehow managed to...When one's up the others down, they haven't got...it's like they're running with one leg all the time. It's just, it always seems to be a problem with them," Hill said.

While Mercedes, Aston Martin, and even Alpine have taken a step forward with their upgrade packages and development, it feels like Ferrari has taken yet another step back.

Charles Leclerc once again suffered in the Spanish GP and mentioned how there was something extremely wrong with the SF-23. Carlos Sainz has also addressed the issues, and even team principal Frederic Vasseur stated how Ferrari is working to solve the problems.

As other teams are already picking up the pace in the development race, Ferrari now has even less time to fix its car.

Frederic Vasseur admits Ferrari still unsure about SF-23's core issues

Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur admits that his team has not yet pinpointed the issues causing the SF-23 to be slower in race pace and inconsistent.

As per Formu1a.uno, Vasseur explained how the team is gradually seeing a pattern of where their car is better and where it is worse.

"If we knew, we would have already solved it. There are so many people working there but it's not easy because it's not even the same problem. In qualifying, you are also in the open air, not in the race, which is why Charles also had more problems being in traffic," he said.

“It's difficult to have a clear idea on which track we'll do better. Only now are we starting to get a clearer idea of the car. Comparing Miami and Spain we have more or less the same situation, faster in Qualifying and inconsistent in the race," Vasseur added.

F1 Naija 🇳🇬 @f1_naija : Ferrari struggles continue in the 2023 season, with inconsistent performance from the SF-23. Team principal Frederic Vasseur acknowledges some improvement in consistency but highlights the need for further development. Charles Leclerc faced difficulties in qualifying and… : Ferrari struggles continue in the 2023 season, with inconsistent performance from the SF-23. Team principal Frederic Vasseur acknowledges some improvement in consistency but highlights the need for further development. Charles Leclerc faced difficulties in qualifying and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 📰: Ferrari struggles continue in the 2023 season, with inconsistent performance from the SF-23. Team principal Frederic Vasseur acknowledges some improvement in consistency but highlights the need for further development. Charles Leclerc faced difficulties in qualifying and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/75Er8ZWWTg

Ferrari is currently fourth in the constructors' champions' table with 100 points.

Although the Prancing Horse is not chased by Alpine, who only have 40 points, it will feel the pressure from the senior personnel at the Italian company, as their position in the sport does not look good on the giant that is Ferrari.

Poll : 0 votes