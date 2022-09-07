"It is so easy to speak when you are outside"- Ferrari boss hits back at Nico Rosberg over 'F2-F3 teams doing better job' remarks

Mattia Binotto of Ferrari hit back at Nico Rosberg's comments following the events of the Dutch Grand Prix. After Carlos Sainz's pit stop blunder, Rosberg called out the team and said that teams in F2 and F3 do a better job than Ferrari. This was a humiliating comment for Binotto and he replied by saying that it is easier to criticize when you're outside the paddock.

"First, I think it is so easy to speak when you are outside [of the paddock]. It is easy to criticise."

Binotto's response was a hard hit on the German since he was banned from the paddock earlier this year because he wasn't vaccinated for COVID-19. Binotto also said that Ferrari are improving race-by-race and that they will not replace their people.

"But we will not change people: that is my answer to Rosberg. We have got great people and it has been proven that what is more important in sport is stability and that we make sure we are improving day-by-day and race-by-race."

The Italian outfit have been extremely competitive this year in terms of machinery, but the part where they have performed poorly as a team is their strategy. Charles Leclerc, who once led the championship, has dropped 109 points behind Max Verstappen due to a number of strategic mishaps.

Rosberg's comments came in light of a number of mistakes made by Ferrari in Zandvoort. For instance, Sainz was in the pits and one of his tires was not ready for his car (left rear), which saw him wait far too long. Even after his tire was fitted, one of the wheel guns was left out of place. Sergio Perez ran over it and the team was under threat of getting penalized for the same.

Mari @very_berry99 Actual footage of Carlos Sainz today practicing pitstops so he change his own tires next Sunday Actual footage of Carlos Sainz today practicing pitstops so he change his own tires next Sunday https://t.co/KldivvxWVQ

Ferrari botched the race for Sainz during his final pit stop

Carlos Sainz had no luck during the race as he was awarded a five-second penalty for an unsafe release into the pitlane after his final stop under the safety car. This ruined the race for him as he scored only four points due to falling back to P8.

Rosberg pointed out Ferrari's flaws during the interview. However, Binotto defended them by saying that the performance of the team matters more minor technicalities.

"But I know, as [Rosberg] should know as well, because he is an experienced driver, that it is a lot easier to address those type of problems rather than the performance. The performance is what counts the most today in my view."

