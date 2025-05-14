Ferrari's driver Antonio Giovinazzi congratulated World No. 1 tennis star Jannik Sinner for advancing into the quarterfinal of the Rome Open. The victory was special for Sinner as he secured his 50th win as the top-ranked player.

Giovinazzi, who raced for Alfa Romeo from 2019 to 2021, was roped in as the Maranello-based squad's reserve driver for the 2025 season. He recently won the 2025 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in the FIA World Endurance Championship alongside his teammates Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado. They claimed 1-2 finish despite challenging conditions to be crowned the champions.

Meanwhile, apart from celebrating his own victory in the WEC, Antonio Giovinazzi praised World No. 1 tennis star Jannik Sinner. The latter beat Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets 7-6, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinal of the Rome Open.

Not only that, Sinner marked his 50th victory as World No. 1 in just 53 attempts at the age of just 23. To congratulate Sinner for the amazing show, Giovinazzi posted a special story on his Instagram handle as a tribute.

Antonio Giovinazzi has been associated with Ferrari since 2016. He has been competing in WEC but also tried his hand at F1. In 2017, he joined Sauber before returning to Alfa Romeo from 2019 to 2021. In 62 race starts, he scored 21 points.

However, in WEC, Giovinazzi has been consistently making his mark, winning three races in 20 starts. But for now, he continues to be a reserve driver for Scuderia alongside Zhou Guanyu.

Antonio Giovinazzi admires Ferrari's newest recruit, Lewis Hamilton

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton switched base to Ferrari this year in what turned out to be a historic transfer. Moreover, Scuderia's reserve driver, Antonio Giovinazzi, is in complete awe of Hamilton. Talking to Marca, he said:

“I have known Hamilton for a long time, but seeing him now in red is something I wouldn’t say is strange, but fantastic. We met at the Barcelona tests. We are talking about a seven-time world champion, and when a person like that arrives on the team, you can only learn as much as possible from him. With my role in the F1 team as a reserve driver, I will be able to attend meetings and listen to everything he says."

However, Hamilton's highly anticipated debut year hasn't been a smooth journey. In six races, he has scored only 41 points. He won a sprint race in China and secured P3 in Miami's sprint race. However, in Grand Prix races, he hasn't had much success. Moreover, his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc has been consistently outperforming him, which is adding to the pressure on the 40-year-old's shoulders.

