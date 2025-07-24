Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton leads tribute for late Anthoine Hubert who died at Spa

Lewis Hamilton was spotted preparing for the &quot;Racing for Anthoine&quot; marathon at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit during the 2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix weekend. The run, organized by Pierre Gasly since 2023, is a tribute to Anthoine Hubert, who tragically lost his life in a Formula 2 crash on the track in 2019.Spa is one of the fastest circuits on the current Formula 1 calendar. It's the famous Eau Rogue turn that is both incredibly fast and dangerous. In a crash during the opening lap of the Formula 2 race here in 2019, Anthoine Hubert, a young and upcoming racer, lost his life. He was close friends with Pierre Gasly, who was racing with Toro Rosso in Formula 1 at the time.Every year since 2019, Gasly has been spotted paying tribute to his late friend, and in 2023, he organized the first &quot;Racing for Anthoine&quot; run. Drivers run around the circuit, stopping at the corner where Hubert lost his life to pay tribute.As the drivers geared up for the 2025 edition, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton was spotted wearing the special tribute T-shirt for Anthoine Hubert. The picture gained quite some momentum with his fans on social media.This is Hamilton's first season with the Italian team. While much was expected, considering his competence on the grid, he hasn't been able to deliver a lot with the uncompetitive car. However, Ferrari is now making essential changes and upgrades, which are expected to improve their position on the grid.Lewis Hamilton aims to extract the most out of the new upgrade in the SF-25 at SpaLewis Hamilton pilots the Ferrari SF-25 during the 2025 F1 British Grand Prix (Getty Images)As mentioned, Ferrari has been planning and putting out upgrades in the SF-25. After a new floor in Austria, which did prove to have a significant effect at Silverstone, the team is prepared to test their new suspension upgrade at Spa. While Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton did get a chance to drive the upgraded car at Mugello earlier, reports suggest that the team has found only around 0.1 seconds of pace.However, the car is reportedly much more stable now and has a wider working window, which could be beneficial for the team throughout the length of the season. Hamilton, commenting on the car and the upgrades, also mentioned that there wasn't much change on the simulator. But he also added that there would be positives across different circuits.&quot;We'll get to test the suspension tomorrow, and I'm sure there's going to be learnings from it. We'll figure out how to fine-tune it and try to extract performance from it. On the simulator, there's no difference. But I'm sure across different circuits, perhaps there'll be benefits,&quot; Lewis Hamilton told the media.Ferrari currently sits in second place in the Constructors' Championship. They are in close competition with Mercedes in terms of pace, and occasionally with Red Bull. Meanwhile, McLaren looks the favorite to clinch their second consecutive championship this season.