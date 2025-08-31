"Ferrari can't even do Crashgate properly": F1 influencer reacts to Lewis Hamilton crashing at the worst possible time for teammate Charles Leclerc

Renowned F1 influencer Peter Brook shared his reaction to Lewis Hamilton's crash at the Dutch F1 GP. Taking to his official X account, Brook compared the crash to Nelson Piquet Jr.'s crash from the 2008 Singapore GP, which benefited his teammate, Fernando Alonso, unlike the ongoing Zandvoort race.
Hamilton had a worse possible start to his season after the summer break as the Ferrari driver crashed on Lap 23 of the race. The crash occurred moments after it started drizzling and the track became slippery.
As a result, Hamilton lost control while taking a turn in Turn 3 and hit the barrier, bringing out a Safety Car. The resultant crash damaged his SF-25's front wing, and he could not proceed with the race. Reacting to the crash, Brook wrote on the micro-blogging site, X, formerly Twitter:
"Ferrari can't even do Crashgate properly."
Here's Peter Brook's reaction to Lewis Hamilton's crash at the Dutch GP:
Notably, the dig comes from the Crashgate scandal during the 2008 Singapore GP. It was the race where Renault deliberately crashed Piquet Jr. to bring out a safety car and help Alonso win the race.
After a detailed investigation, the FIA found the culprits and punished them. Brook, citing the same, joked about Hamilton and the former's crash, which did not help his teammate, Charles Leclerc, at all.
F1 returned to it's business ways after the summer break with the 2025 Dutch GP. Championship leader, Oscar Piastri started the race from pole, ahead of his teammate, Lando Norris.
Lewis Hamilton apologized to his team after Dutch GP crash
Lewis Hamilton took to his team radio to apologise after the Dutch GP crash. Immediately after the crash, Hamilton, who started the race from P7 after an average qualifying on Saturday, said on the radio:
"I'm so sorry, guys."
Hamilton is in P6 in the Driver's Standings with 109 points after 15 races and three Sprints. His teammate, Charles Leclerc has yet to finish the race, and was running in P5 at the time of publishing this article, after starting from P6. Oscar Piastri of McLaren was leading the race, ahead of his teammate, Lando Norris.