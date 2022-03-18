Ferrari 'expect clarifications' from FIA on differing interpretations of technical regulations

Ferrari has made a solid start to the new era in F1. Their new F1-75 has been one of the standouts on the grid, not just in the way it has looked on track, but also in the admirable levels of reliability achieved by the car.

Binotto, however, is not entirely happy with the way the differing interpretations of the technical regulations has led to some questionable solutions on the grid. The team had no objections to Mercedes' "no-sidepod" approach, but was not impressed with the way the German sude approached its mirrors. Talking to the Italian media, Mattia Binotto said:

“The FIA has always made it clear that the support for the mirrors must have only a structural function and if it involves an aerodynamic influence it must only be ‘incidental’. If this has been the principle underlined by the FIA in the past, I believe it must be the same today and in the future, there is no reason to change your mind today.”

The root of Binotto's protest was what happened in 2018 when the team had to make modifications to its mirrors after they were found to provide aerodynamic benefits. When questioned about Ferrari's stance in the mirrors, Binotto said:

"No one is questioning the legality of Mercedes solutions, for example the mirror, but I'll give a simple example. In 2018 we had mounted the mirrors connected to the Halo, a solution that as the regulation was written was legal, but two races after a new technical directive the FIA forced us to remove them because they would have had a non-accidental aerodynamic influence."

"This is the principle that I emphasize, the FIA has the authority to clarify and I am curious to see how the situation will evolve on this occasion. More than appeals, I expect clarification."

Ferrari expecting to be one of the contenders in 2022 F1 championship battle

Buoyed by the performance during the pre-season test, Mattia Binotto revealed that the Italian team has set their sights on battling at the front. According to him, Ferrari, just like any other top team, do not fight for 'number 2' in the championship.

In what could be an unpredictable season for F1, it remains to be seen how big a factor the Italian team will be throughout the season.

