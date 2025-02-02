Ferrari expected to impose team orders on Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc very early in the 2025 F1 season: Reports

It is being reported that Ferrari might impose team orders on Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in the early part of the upcoming 2025 season. The seven-time F1 world champion joined the Italian team on January 20 and had his first run in the red car a couple of days later.

The British driver shocked motorsport world last year when he announced his decision to switch to the Italian team after 12 successful years with Mercedes. The coming together of two of the most well-known entities had gotten the F1 fraternity excited, with fans expecting the 40-year-old to spearhead Ferrari in his bid for a record-breaking eighth world championship.

However, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc might face team orders as early as the first part of the 2025 season. Ferrari might head into the start of the year by treating both drivers as equals but could quickly turn a corner if they find themselves in a championship fight.

With the 2025 season being the final one of the current regulations, Ferrari are heading into the year as one of the favorites, given that they finished P2 in the Constructors' Championship behind McLaren by just 21 points.

However, neither Ferrari nor its drivers have commented on the reports of team orders coming into implications in 2025 so far.

Ferrari Vice Chairman gives his take on Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc lineup

Ferrari Vice Chairman Piero Ferrari, the surviving son of founder Enzo, expressed his confidence that both Lewis Hamilton and Charles LeClerc would mutually benefit from their partnership at the team.

Piero reflected on the mix of talent and experience that one would expect at Ferrari following Hamilton's arrival (as quoted by RacingNews365):

"It's always been like this between teammates. It's part of the game. In Charles' case, there's also the generational issue, like we're witnessing in tennis with [Jannik] Sinner and other kids - the freshness of the youngsters versus the experience and solidity of those many years older. I'm sure that the rivalry between Hamilton and Leclerc will bring advantages to both of them."

The 70-year-old also dismissed any concerns over Lewis Hamilton's fitness levels considering his age and said:

"He is healthy and in good shape both physically and mentally. I don't think age is a problem at all...Seven world titles mean the awareness of reading the races. Lewis brings to Ferrari a huge experience, he is a professional at the highest level, knows how to win races, and he has the right pressure to try."

Lewis Hamilton signed a multi-year contract with the Prancing Horses that would see him race for them until the end of the 2026 season at least, with an option to extend for another year.

