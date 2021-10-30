Ferrari feel they’ve taken a "big step" to close the gap

With Ferrari’s sudden surge in pace over the last three races, the team feels it might have closed the power gap to reigning champions Mercedes. Speaking post the USGP, Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto explained how they’ve made significant gains and spoke about their performance expectations for the remaining races left in the calendar.

Ferrari have improved on their power units and engines in the second half of the 2021 season by introducing a new hybrid system. The performance gains have translated into better results at the Turkish and US Grand Prix weekends.

While driver Charles Leclerc was provided with the upgraded unit in Russia, Carlos Sainz got to run it in Turkey. The USGP weekend witnessed both Ferrari drivers finishing ahead of the McLarens at a circuit where the latter was expected to fare better.

Ferrari believe their gap to Mercedes is not "dramatic"

Speaking to Motorsport Network, Ferrari boss Binotto said:

“The [additional] power is always available through the straight-line, so you get the benefit from it at the start of the straight-line as well at the end.”

Comparing their speed to that of other teams, he added:

“The way we can quantify that; if I look at this weekend, we're running maximum downforce, but we're somehow almost matching the speed of the others.”

According to the Ferrari boss, they are not very far from the Mercedes engine in terms of power output. Explaining the comparison, Binotto said:

“Considering last year, how the situation was, it is certainly a big step forward. We still know that there is a gap to the best engine today, but we believe that gap is not so dramatic.”

Trailing rivals McLaren narrowly by 3.5 points in the fight for third place in the constructors' championship, Ferrari believe they could jump the orange outfit within the next few races. Explaining the same, Binotto said:

“Generally speaking, in the overall balance of the lap, I think we have been clearly faster this weekend.”

According to Ferrari and Binotto’s statements, the new hybrid system has made enough gains to fight rivals McLaren, who are powered by Mercedes. Pleased with the recent progress, Binotto said:

“I think, on paper, it was not a circuit which was suiting obviously our car. That's why I'm pleased with the progress I've seen in the last races, certainly the help of the power unit both for qualifying and the race, and that gives me some confidence for the next races.”

Ferrari’s recent improvements might help them balance their overall package, as their chassis has been a versatile one, suited well to most circuits on the calendar. With five races left to go in the season, their fight with McLaren has become a close battle and a delight for the fans.

While it might be too late in the season to challenge frontrunners Red Bull Racing and Mercedes, Ferrari might be the highlight of the mid-field for 2021.

