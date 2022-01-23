Ferrari focusing on becoming title contenders again as Maranello is buoyed by team's resurgence

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto expressed their expectations to make significant progress in the upcoming season. The Maranello team boss described the efforts invested into preparations for both the car and engine for the 2022 season.

Explaining the gap between Mercedes and Red Bull in 2021 and the progress made for 2022, Binotto said:

“If I look at the gap today [to Red Bull and Mercedes], it’s still significant, showing those teams are very strong. We have put a lot of effort on 2022 –[it was] the priority [which] was for us a necessity. If we hadn’t done that, it would be difficult to have a competitive car in 2022.”

Ferrari have had a lot of reorganization in their team structure for the 2022 season and have improved their power unit, according to reports. According to the Ferrari boss they have made several changes such as new tools and a new simulator at the factory.

Describing the new developments at Maranello, the Ferrari boss said:

“A lot of effort has been done and a lot of new tools have been developed in terms of simulations. We’ve got a new simulator but it is not the only [improvement], just the tip of the iceberg. In terms of aero, the wind tunnel, calculations in the design and the tyre management, a lot has been done.”

Ferrari’s new 2022 engine is believed to be significantly different from its predecessor used in the V6 era so far. The new hybrid system used in the 2021 season will also accompany its new power unit for the 2022 season.

Ferrari boss believes they do not have a reference point to be confident for 2022

The Maranello team principal Mattia Binotto believes they cannot be confident yet with the development with their car and engine.

Although he believes they have made significant progress in competing at the front, he feels there is no reference point at the moment in comparing themselves with Red Bull or Mercedes.

Clarifying their mental expectations over the progress made with their 2022 package, Binotto said:

“Is it giving us full confidence? No we cannot be confident. We have no references from the others. What we know is that we have put all our effort in. Whatever we have is the best result of a team effort."

"And that’s important to us…What will be important for us next year is to keep on growing and it is to further reduce the gap to the competitors. The new regulations are a clear opportunity.”

Nevertheless, progress at Maranello is sending the rumor mill churning to predict the pecking order for the 2022 season.

There has been positive speculation surrounding the scarlet outfit coupled with expectations to see them competitive as front runners again. The team are set to unveil their 2022 challenger on the February 17.

