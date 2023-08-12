"Ferrari forcing the loser car to parade around celebrating the winner car" - Fans react to the Italian team running a special livery for Le Mans win

It has recently been reported that the Ferrari F1 team will have a special livery for the SF-23 car at the 2023 F1 Italian GP to honor the Le Mans victory for the Italian brand's WEC racing team. This was a massive win for them since the team returned to endurance racing and competed in Le Mans after 50 years.

The information about the special livery was learned thanks to several leaks on social media about its upcoming merchandise. Though there is no official announcement about the special livery, a well-known Italian journalist, Giuliano Duchessa, posted about it on his X account.

Tweet reacting to Ferrari's new special livery for F1 to honor Le Mans 2023 victory (Image via Sportskeeda)

Right after this news spread on various social media platforms, several F1 fans reacted to it. Since Ferrari is currently struggling in single-seater motorsport, the reactions were not too positive.

Though people were appreciative of the Italian brand winning Le Mans, their F1 team received several sarcastic comments about how poor they are. Of course, not all comments were negative, as many praised the decision to celebrate the Le Mans victory in this manner.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Ferrari forcing the loser car to parade around celebrating the winner car….I love my team"

Tweets reacting to the news about special livery to honor Le Mans win (Image via Sportskeeda)

"Kinda sad to think they managed to win LeMans on their first try but they can't design a good enough car in F1"

Tweets reacting to the special livery to honor Le Mans win (Image via Sportskeeda)

"Now all they need to do is win"

Frederic Vasseur on gradual but permanent evolution inside Ferrari

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur recently stated that his team will undergo several changes. Some of them might take a few weeks, while others can take a few years. However, he assured everyone that these changes are part of a permanent evolution of the team.

According to motorsport.com, he said:

"In the next few weeks, in the next months, in the next few years, we are going to make some changes, because some subjects are longer than others. But it is a permanent evolution and improvement."

Though the Prancing Horse is considered to be one of the most successful teams in F1, they are currently struggling to keep up with other top teams in the sport. They are currently fourth in the constructors' championship, behind Mercedes, Aston Martin, and Red Bull.