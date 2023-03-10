Ferrari Head Aerodynamicist David Sanchez has resigned and is set to join McLaren

Multiple reports from the Italian media suggest that David Sanchez, the head of vehicle concept at Ferrari, has resigned from his position with the Scuderia. It is said that he was approached by a team based in the UK - reportedly McLaren - and has decided to take up the offer.

The Frenchman has been a part of the Ferrari team since 2012. He worked his way up from the aerodynamics department before being promoted to his most recent role overseeing the aerodynamic concepts of the team's F1-75 and SF-23.

It is believed that he left his position and has entered into a period of gardening leave, having made a recent decision about his future.

Several reports have indicated that a British team has expressed interest in hiring David Sanchez. It appears to be a possible return to McLaren for Sanchez after his gardening leave. The Woking-based team is reportedly in the process of finishing their new wind tunnel and upgrading the infrastructure at their factory.

Sanchez's departure from the Maranello-based team might spell new trouble for Charles Leclerc and Co. The Monegasque driver started the 2023 season off on the wrong foot after suffering a DNF in the very first race in Bahrain.

Ferrari cannot rely on its heritage, claims F1 CEO

According to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, Ferrari cannot rely solely on their heritage to achieve success in the sport. Instead, they must focus on improving their weaknesses.

Domenicali previously served as team principal of the Scuderia from 2008 to 2014 but was unable to maintain a championship challenge against other teams.

The Maranello-based team appears to be struggling once again, with Charles Leclerc suffering a DNF in Bahrain's season opener. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz finished in fourth place, a significant distance behind the Red Bull cars.

Domenicali thinks that the team must look deep into their flaws and work on them, instead of relying on their heritage. He told Sportmediaset:

"It's clear that when we talk about Ferrari in Italy, we're talking... about the national team that everyone supports and everyone has to support, but the competition is very strong. Saying 'we are Ferrari' is no longer enough."

"We need to work on the weak points in order to grow without becoming typically Italian and emotional. Only with determination can you get out of difficult situations."

The Prancing Horse's journey to the top continues, with Max Verstappen and Red Bull having increased the gap to their rivals. It remains to be seen if the Scuderia team can get itself out of the deep end anytime soon.

