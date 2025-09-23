  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Carlos Sainz Jr
  • Ferrari icon calls for Carlos Sainz's return to the Scuderia after the Spaniard's first podium with Williams

Ferrari icon calls for Carlos Sainz's return to the Scuderia after the Spaniard's first podium with Williams

By Devang Chauhan
Modified Sep 23, 2025 16:44 GMT
F1 Grand Prix Of Azerbaijan 2025 - Source: Getty
F1 Grand Prix Of Azerbaijan 2025 - Source: Getty

Ferrari icon Gino Rosato claimed that he was confident that Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz would make his return to the Italian after getting his first podium for the Grove-based outfit in the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Spanish driver had been a key part of the Maranello-based outfit for four years, 2017 to 2021, with them and all four of his races with the Prancing Horses.

Ad

However, he was dropped by Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season after they announced the signing of Lewis Hamilton from 2025 onwards. While both Hamilton and Sainz have struggled to adapt to their respective new teams this year, Sainz was able to put together a clean weekend in Baku and deliver the podium at the first time of asking.

On his latest post featuring Charles Leclerc on Instagram, Carlos Sainz gave a short review of his Azerbaijan GP weekend and wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"An eventful end to an eventful weekend in Baku,"
Ad

In the comments section of the post, Rosato, who worked with Ferrari in the 90s and early 2000s, was bullish about the idea of the 31-year-old making his return to the Italian team, saying:

"The Ferrari future is written in the air !! The Sainz return !!"
Snapshot of Gino Rosato&#039;s comment...Credits-Instagram
Snapshot of Gino Rosato's comment...Credits-Instagram

Carlos Sainz has a multi-year contract with the Williams F1 team that ends at the end of the 2026 season.

Ad

Carlos Sainz reflects on achieving the podium before Lewis Hamilton

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz stated that he was unbothered by claiming his first podium at the Grove-based outfit before Lewis Hamilton could do the same at Ferrari.

Speaking in his post-race press conference, the four-time F1 race winner reflected on the subject and said:

"What everyone else does is not my business, to be honest. What I care about is that the first opportunity that I had to score a podium with Williams, and the first opportunity Williams had to score a podium, we took it, we scored it, and there it is."
Ad

The Spaniard also added that he was not hoping for any further miracles from the 2025 challenger:

"I think the podium is — unless something crazy happens — maybe our best chance. Probably Vegas will be our next best track to try and maybe put together a top five or a top six, which is what we sometimes can achieve when everything goes right.
Ad
"But the rest, for example, in Qatar, I don’t think we will score points. That’s how much our performance swings. But then we will have the Austins, the Mexicos. We will be a pure midfield car where we can maybe get in some points and keep our championship going."

Before his podium in Baku, Carlos Sainz had only 16 points from 16 races and three Sprints in the 2025 season and largely struggled to match his teammate Alex Albon's results.

About the author
Devang Chauhan

Devang Chauhan

Twitter icon

Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.

To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.

Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.

Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Devang Chauhan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications