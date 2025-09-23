Ferrari icon calls for Carlos Sainz's return to the Scuderia after the Spaniard's first podium with Williams

Ferrari icon Gino Rosato claimed that he was confident that Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz would make his return to the Italian after getting his first podium for the Grove-based outfit in the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Spanish driver had been a key part of the Maranello-based outfit for four years, 2017 to 2021, with them and all four of his races with the Prancing Horses.However, he was dropped by Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season after they announced the signing of Lewis Hamilton from 2025 onwards. While both Hamilton and Sainz have struggled to adapt to their respective new teams this year, Sainz was able to put together a clean weekend in Baku and deliver the podium at the first time of asking.On his latest post featuring Charles Leclerc on Instagram, Carlos Sainz gave a short review of his Azerbaijan GP weekend and wrote:&quot;An eventful end to an eventful weekend in Baku,&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the comments section of the post, Rosato, who worked with Ferrari in the 90s and early 2000s, was bullish about the idea of the 31-year-old making his return to the Italian team, saying:&quot;The Ferrari future is written in the air !! The Sainz return !!&quot;Snapshot of Gino Rosato's comment...Credits-InstagramCarlos Sainz has a multi-year contract with the Williams F1 team that ends at the end of the 2026 season.Carlos Sainz reflects on achieving the podium before Lewis HamiltonWilliams F1 driver Carlos Sainz stated that he was unbothered by claiming his first podium at the Grove-based outfit before Lewis Hamilton could do the same at Ferrari.Speaking in his post-race press conference, the four-time F1 race winner reflected on the subject and said:&quot;What everyone else does is not my business, to be honest. What I care about is that the first opportunity that I had to score a podium with Williams, and the first opportunity Williams had to score a podium, we took it, we scored it, and there it is.&quot;The Spaniard also added that he was not hoping for any further miracles from the 2025 challenger:&quot;I think the podium is — unless something crazy happens — maybe our best chance. Probably Vegas will be our next best track to try and maybe put together a top five or a top six, which is what we sometimes can achieve when everything goes right.&quot;But the rest, for example, in Qatar, I don’t think we will score points. That’s how much our performance swings. But then we will have the Austins, the Mexicos. We will be a pure midfield car where we can maybe get in some points and keep our championship going.&quot;Before his podium in Baku, Carlos Sainz had only 16 points from 16 races and three Sprints in the 2025 season and largely struggled to match his teammate Alex Albon's results.