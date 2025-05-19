Ferrari icon Jean Alesi's 2-word description of Charles Leclerc after the driver's tumultuous F1 Imola GP

Former Ferrari driver Jean Alesi had two words to describe Charles Leclerc, the Monegasque star, after his tumultuous Emilia Romagna GP outing. Sharing a picture of Leclerc on his social media story, the Ferrari icon termed him as "Ferrari's pride."
Leclerc had a bittersweet outing on Sunday as the #16 driver improved significantly during the race, but to some extent, it wasn't enough. He started his race from P11 after an underwhelming qualifying on Saturday, and came home in P6.
As the race concluded, the 27-year-old driver shared a series of pictures from his official Instagram account and summed up his day. Alesi, who raced for Ferrari for five years from 1991 to 1995, shared Leclerc's photo on his Instagram story and wrote,
"Orgolio Ferrari"
Alesi's Orgolio Ferrari translates to Ferrari's Pride in Italian. Here's the screenshot of Jean Alesi's story from Instagram:
The man from Monaco looked supreme with his SF-25 and was in contention for a top-four finish. However, a miscalculated strategy by his team left him with old tires while his teammate, Hamilton, opted for fresher rubber. As a result, he barely found pace and was sitting duck against Hamilton's attack.
To make matters worse, Leclerc had to give up the position to Alex Albon after the FIA deemed his overtake on the Williams driver unfair, as he allegedly pushed Albon off the track. In the end, Leclerc came home in P6 and seemed unhappy with the result.
Charles Leclerc let his feelings known after a topsy-turvy Emilia Romagna GP
Charles Leclerc shared his thoughts after having a bittersweet day at the 2025 Emilia Romagna GP. Speaking about this in the post-race interview, the Monegasque driver reflected on the missed pit stop opportunity, which cost him dearly by the end of the race.
“I know I put my heart into it, I know I gave it my all, but that’s how it is. We had two Safety Cars that came out at the worst times,” Leclerc told Sky Sports F1.
“We couldn’t even use the second [SC] because there was only the soft. In the end, I wanted to go and put the soft, but Lewis changed his mind, he went to the pits. So I didn’t know how many positions I would have lost by pitting just behind him, because I would have lost time," he further added.
After seven races and two Sprints, Charles Leclerc is in P5 of the Drivers' Championship with 61 points. Compared to him, his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, is in P6 with 53 points.