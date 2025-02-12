Ferrari icon predicts Lewis Hamilton or Charles Leclerc to win the 2025 F1 title

Former Ferrari driver Gerhard Berger felt that one of the Italian team's drivers, Lewis Hamilton or Charles Leclerc, would win the 2025 F1 title. The squad from Maranello is welcoming the 7x world champion to its ranks this season, and the team would ideally boast of the best driver lineup on the grid.

At the same time, Ferrari is coming off a very strong 2024 F1 season. Charles Leclerc won multiple races and so did his teammate, Carlos Sainz. There are even suggestions that if the team had not messed up the major upgrade in Canada, it could have potentially fought for the title.

In the end, Ferrari finished second in the Constructors championship, while Charles Leclerc finished third in the Drivers championship. The second half of the 2024 F1 season was especially impressive for the team as the car was possibly neck-to-neck with McLaren in terms of performance.

This season, the team would have Lewis Hamilton and hope to take the next step in terms of performance. Gerhard Berger also felt that either of the two Ferrari drivers could win the title, as all the ingredients were seemingly in place. He told AMuS:

"I would put my money on Ferrari this season. I can't say whether Hamilton or Leclerc, whether the drivers' or constructors' world championship, but they win a title. That is my personal impression. Ferrari was almost always fast last year, with a few slips. I trust Fred Vasseur to be able to figure out this volatility. It took a while, but I think they're pretty close. They are well positioned in terms of engine and chassis and have top drivers."

He added:

"Vasseur makes a good impression. He is calm, deliberate, always on point, and he delivers. That's been the case at every stop in the motorsport world where he's been so far. It was a good decision by Ferrari to sign him. And it was clear that it would take a year or two for his work to pay off. Now I feel like it's starting to work. I also think it's great that he brought Hamilton. Vasseur will bring Ferrari back to the top."

Lewis Hamilton winning the championship with Ferrari would be the greatest thing ever

Lewis Hamilton has joined the team as a 7x world champion and he's tied with Michael Schumacher in terms of winning the most titles in F1. If the driver ends up winning the title with Ferrari, it would make him the undisputed most successful driver in the sport.

Hamilton's already got the most wins, pole positions, points, etc. and if he does clinch the 8th title with the most iconic team in F1, he would end up heads and shoulders above everyone else. Gerhard Berger realized this and claimed that an 8th title win in a Ferrari for Lewis Hamilton would be the greatest thing in terms of marketing. He said:

"Yes. If Hamilton could become world champion in a Ferrari, it would be the greatest thing ever in Formula 1 in terms of marketing.

Lewis Hamilton's run at Ferrari has already kept everyone hooked, it would be interesting to see what's next as the driver embarks on a new challenge.

