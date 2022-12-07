Ferrari 'intensively working' to improve engine reliability for 2023: Reports

Ferrari are reportedly hard at work to improve their engine reliability ahead of the 2023 season. The Italian team struggled with power unit reliability in 2022, losing out heavily to Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

Ferrari were the title favorites in the early part of the season but dropped off, due to consistency and strategic issues. They finished the year in second place in the 2022 constructor standings, 205 points behind leaders Red Bull.

Allegedly Ferrari were not able to show the full potential of the PU throughout the season due to reliability concerns. @AgeraBRKN Yeah but not upgrades for reliability. Better reliability means you can give powerful engine mappings.Allegedly Ferrari were not able to show the full potential of the PU throughout the season due to reliability concerns. @AgeraBRKN Yeah but not upgrades for reliability. Better reliability means you can give powerful engine mappings. Allegedly Ferrari were not able to show the full potential of the PU throughout the season due to reliability concerns.

The report comes from RacingNews365.com's technical expert Paolo Filisetti, claiming the Maranello-based team has been working on redesigning components of their power unit since the 2022 season.

A new Turbulent Jet Injection system has also been developed by Charles Leclerc's team. Their old TJI system was the root cause of high thermal and mechanical stress in the Scuderia engine, leading to multiple DNFs for both drivers. While power units are frozen until the end of 2025, teams are allowed to develop these intricate aspects of their PUs to ensure greater reliability.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner called the new Ferrari PU a 'rocket', leading to widespread anticipation amongst fans. The Tifosi have enough reason to keep their hopes up ahead of the 2023 season, even if the success of their experiments will only be judged next year.

Ferrari likely to announce new team principal on New Year's Day

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto announced his resignation from the team after an unsuccessful 2022 season. While the Scuderia is yet to announce its new team principal, reports reveal that the new boss will take over from January 1st, 2023.

Current Alfa Romeo team boss Fred Vasseur is reportedly going to be the man to replace Binotto in the Maranello-based team. Vasseur has previously worked with Charles Leclerc when he raced for Sauber earlier in his career.

Mattia Binotto was unable to lead the team to success despite having a car that could best Max Verstappen and Red Bull in the early part of the season. The Italian team suffered from a string of reliability and strategic issues, causing them to lose a lot of points to the title-winning pair.

Many in the F1 world expect Ferrari to be on the back foot in 2023 due to a change in top-level management, but the new boss will hope to hit the ground running and prove them wrong.

The Scuderia have the potential to win titles but many believe they have been held back by their management. Now, with a change at the top and a new power unit, things are looking up for the Italian team.

