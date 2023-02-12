Ferrari member set to leave the Prancing Horse after 32 years

Gino Rosato, a core member of Scuderia Ferrari’s management team is rumored to be leaving the team. Rosato has been with the Italian outfit since 1991, taking on various responsibilities.

The Canadian previously left the team in 2010 to join team Lotus as Vice President of Corporate affairs. He returned to Maranello to join the management team in 2014.

Rosato is infamously remembered as a team mechanic who prematurely celebrated, as Felipa Massa came heart-breakingly close to winning the 2008 championship in the season finale.

Benedetto Vigna’s appointment as Ferrari CEO in 2021 came as a surprise to many. The Italian team produced a competitive car in 2022 capable of winning the championship, however, the team’s strategic blunders and mishaps over the season cost them the championship.

At the end of the previous season, the top boss at Maranello was reported to take an active role alongside team principal Frederic Vasseur in 2023.

F1 Naija 🇳🇬 @f1_naija : Following a disappointing championship, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna leads the team's efforts to rebound. According to him, Fred Vasseur is determined to fix the issues that plagued his team last year, such as unreliable engines and pit stop incidents.

Gino Rosato first joined the team in a part-time role managing logistics at the Montreal GP. Impressed by his work, the Canadian was appointed as the head of logistics and security. Later, his relationship with Jean Todt flourished as he rose through the ranks performing various duties.

Rosata endured a successful career at Maranello, helping the team win eight constructors' championships and six drivers' championships. He was part of the team that dominated the early 2000s.

Rosato leaving the Scuderia suggests Benedetto Vigna's direct involvement in the team. Vigna is reported to have made structural changes to the management team, as the Italian team had an underwhelming 2022 season.

Team Principal Mattia Binotto’s resignation last year and the arrival of Lorenzo Giorgetti as the Chief Racing Revenue Officer signaled the adjustments Benedetto Vigna has been making.

Rosato considered Ferrari his family, traveling around the world with the people he loved. Rosato's exit from the team suggests that Vigna is no longer prepared to take the back seat, as he wants to take on a more active role alongside Vasseur.

Ferrari are rumored to make huge performance gains over the winter

Engineers at Maranello have been working hard during the winter break to fix the unreliable engine. Ferrari reportedly didn’t run their engines at their full potential last year to increase reliability. Engineers have been working hard to develop the MGU-H, where the team expects significant performance gains.

Ferrari’s new engine is rumored to have a 30hp gain. The chassis is also reported to be 2-3 kg lighter. According to simulations done by the team, their 2023 car is expected to be a second quicker than F1-75.

Ferrari will be launching the SF-23 on February 14. The launch will be followed by a shakedown test in Fiorano and a pre-season test in Bahrain.

The Maranello-based team is hopeful the trackside team will convert these performance gains into results over the season.

