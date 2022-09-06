"They ruined a driver's race once again"- Fans bash Ferrari over Carlos Sainz's pit stop failure at 2022 F1 Dutch GP

Another race that could have been a potential win for Ferrari turned out to be a disappointment for the Tifosi.

The start of the 2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix was looking good for the Scuderia as they were on the first and second row. As the race progressed, however, the chances of the team winning shrunk. Charles Leclerc was having difficulty following Max Verstappen and even after setting fastest laps, he still couldn't battle the Dutchman.

Fans especially took to social media to state their disappointment regarding Sainz's botched pitstop that probably cost him the race.

"They ruined a driver's race once again, a pity for Carlos, he doesn't deserve it."

Carlos Sainz had an extremely slow pitstop when he first came into the pits due to his tires not being ready. On top of this, one of the wheel guns was left out of place, resulting in Sergio Perez running over it. Fans feared a penalty for the Spaniard and took to Twitter to pour out their frustration. Here are some of the best ones.

"If I had a nickel for every time Carlos Sainz had an unsafe release in the pit lane this season, I’d have two nickels, which isn’t a lot but it’s weird that it happened twice."

sha⁵⁵ @sainzcomfort If I had a nickel for every time Carlos Sainz had an unsafe release in the pit lane this season, I’d have two nickels, which isn’t a lot but it’s weird that it happened twice. If I had a nickel for every time Carlos Sainz had an unsafe release in the pit lane this season, I’d have two nickels, which isn’t a lot but it’s weird that it happened twice.

"And Ferrari will have penalties as well. Always make a joke."

maseko @oner13 @F1 And ferrari will have penalties as well. Always make a joke @F1 And ferrari will have penalties as well. Always make a joke

"Oh Ferrari, what are you doing."

Sainz and Ferrari believe his time penalty was unfair

Due to an unsafe pit-release under the safety car, Sainz got a five-second penalty post the race, pulling him down to P8 and giving the team an immense point loss.

However, during the post-race interview, the Spaniard stated that the pit release was in fact safe, and that the time penalty was unfair. He also stated that he would approach the stewards to talk about the same.

"I find it very frustrating and I'm gonna go speak to the FIA now."

There were chances that he could have gone out of points, but luckily, that did not happen and he finished the race with four points.

"Carlos training to become his own pit crew, after the Zandvoort pit disaster. Real footage from today."

bru @softsainz Carlos Sainz training to become his own pit crew, after the Zandvoort pit disaster. Real footage from today. Carlos Sainz training to become his own pit crew, after the Zandvoort pit disaster. Real footage from today. https://t.co/evuICirksy

This is not the first time this season that the team has botched the race for their drivers, but it is now causing them a threat from Mercedes in the championship.

"I’m a fan of sainz and leclerc. And ferrari is ruining them. So I’m a hater of ferrari."

Mimi ⁵⁵ 🪆|| george russell fan @mimisainzz I’m not a ferrari fan. I’m a fan of carlos sainz and charles leclerc. And ferrari is ruining them. So I’m a hater of ferrari I’m not a ferrari fan. I’m a fan of carlos sainz and charles leclerc. And ferrari is ruining them. So I’m a hater of ferrari

The Spaniard also Tweeted about the race, revealing that his F1-75 had picked up some damage from Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes, causing him time.

"And all blame goes to binotto."

"Alpine should be pushing for a 2nd penalty against Sainz for overtaking Ocon under Yellow flag."

Chris 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @CChrisyyyy @Formula24hrs Alpine should be pushing for a 2nd penalty against Sainz for overtaking Ocon under Yellow flag @Formula24hrs Alpine should be pushing for a 2nd penalty against Sainz for overtaking Ocon under Yellow flag

"luck wasn’t on your side today at all! we’re all so proud of you for what you had to handle today. monza next week, let’s just make sure to smash it!"

megan 🌶 @SAINZOPERATCR @Carlossainz55 @ScuderiaFerrari @EG00 luck wasn’t on your side today at all! we’re all so proud of you for what you had to handle today. monza next week, let’s just make sure to smash it! @Carlossainz55 @ScuderiaFerrari @EG00 luck wasn’t on your side today at all! we’re all so proud of you for what you had to handle today. monza next week, let’s just make sure to smash it! ❤️

The race ended up better for Leclerc, who was able to overtake Lewis Hamilton during the final laps of the race, earning himself a podium. He is now equal on points with Sergio Perez, while Verstappen pulls further ahead in the lead of the championship.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12