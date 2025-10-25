Ferrari and Red Bull reportedly in the clear as suspense grows over cost cap breach for the 2024 F1 season

Ferrari and Red Bull are in the clear from any wrongdoing in the 2024 F1 season cost cap, as per recent reports. The two teams finished second and third in the constructors' standings last year and have been given the green light by the FIA, as per the paddock chatter.The paddock has been invested in since Aston Martin was revealed to have conducted a procedural breach for the 2024 cost cap. However, it is largely not regarded as a severe crime due to the team not being able to secure an auditor's assent in time, which was outside of the Silverstone-based squad's bounds.But the storyline quickly shifted to the other team, whose name was not revealed, and it was understood to have conducted a substantial breach of the cost cap. The paddock soon conspired, and with Ferrari and Red Bull being one of the biggest spenders in F1 in the past over a decade, their name was high on the list.On the contrary, these speculations can be put to rest, as according to AutoRacer, the Italian squad has spent within the monetary bar set by the FIA.Moreover, the details about Red Bull staying on the right side of the line could be retrieved by paddock insider Mark Hughes' reply on X to a post made by a netizen. The X user had posted the following:&quot;Me and the boys getting ready to defend Max if redbull is the team who’s breached the cost cap.&quot;Hughes' reply showcased that the Milton Keynes-based squad is in the clear:&quot;Stand down.&quot;Mark Hughes @SportmphMarkLINKStand down.Meanwhile, Ferrari's track record is spotless in terms of the cost cap reports, as it has never fallen prey to a monetary or even procedural breach.Ferrari's team principal addresses FIA's delay in releasing the 2024 cost cap reportFerrari's team principal, Frederic Vasseur, at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Source: GettyHeading into the Mexican GP weekend, the debacle surrounding the cost cap breach had amplified multi-fold. Subsequently, this question was then pitched to the team principals during the Thursday press conference, where Fred Vasseur was also a part of the discussion.The Frenchman shared his thoughts on the whole saga and said:&quot;I think it’s not a big deal to have the decision in September or October. At the end of the day on this, we have to trust the FIA that they are doing their job.“I think it’s not an easy one, honestly, but we also have to avoid making any speculation on rumours, so that would be a mistake. And the last part of the equation, if someone did a procedural breach, I think this can happen to everybody, and it’s not a sporting advantage, and we have to split what is a sporting advantage with a sporting penalty and technical advantage or technical mistake, let’s say that with a fine.&quot;Ferrari sits third in the interim standings and is in a close fight with Mercedes and Red Bull for the runners-up spot this year.