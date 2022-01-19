Ferrari turns down Jean Todt return - Reports

Former FIA president Jean Todt may not return to Ferrari after top management at Maranello reportedly decided against it.

In the weeks after Todt’s retirement from the FIA, rumors suggested that the former team boss might return to the team in a ‘super consultant role”. He has previously led the Scuderia to multiple championship victories.

According to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, former Ferrari CEO and majority shareholder John Elkann was reportedly not convinced of the benefits that Todt might bring to the Scuderia.

In 1992 and 1993, the Maranello had gone without scoring a single victory and were desperately looking for new directions. Todt joined the team in 1994, and played an integral role in bringing championship success back to Maranello after nearly 20 years.

Michael Schumacher @_MSchumacher



Suzuka 2000



Michael

#KeepFighting On the podium I said to him: 'from today nothing will be as before' And so it was. He never stopped on his ride to the history of Ferrari and Formula One " Jean TodtSuzuka 2000 #KeepFighting Michael On the podium I said to him: 'from today nothing will be as before' And so it was. He never stopped on his ride to the history of Ferrari and Formula One " Jean TodtSuzuka 2000#KeepFightingMichael#KeepFighting https://t.co/JGZ1Qf2hQB

After his arrival at the team, Todt immediately set about recruiting talent, including then double world champion Michael Schumacher, Ross Brawn and Rory Bryne.

Together they rebuilt the team throughout the later part of the 90s and went on the dominate the sport between 1999 and 2004. They won six consecutive constructors titles, and five consecutive driver’s titles.

Ferrari’s battle against perennial rival McLaren set to continue in 2022

The 2021 season was one of the most closely contested seasons in F1’s history. While Red Bull and Mercedes were locked in a fierce battle for the title, McLaren and Ferrari were locked in an equally fierce battle for third.

Both teams had varying fortunes across the season and produced some of the most memorable battles of the season. While McLaren ultimately lost out to their Italian rivals, the British team is hopeful of returning the favor in 2022.

andy @iiiuminateandy the mclaren vs ferrari battle is going to be the end of me the mclaren vs ferrari battle is going to be the end of me https://t.co/gLPftfyycE

With new cars developed specifically to improve racing, the battle between Maranello and Woking could potentially turn out to be the highlight of the season.

Furthermore, with an effective reset in regulations, the two former frontrunners also have the potential to arrive with championship-winning cars.

