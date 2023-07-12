Ferrari reveals when the SF-23 will get its next significant F1 upgrades package

Ferrari is likely to bring a small aerodynamic upgrade to its front wing on the SF-23 in Hungary. The team had a disappointing outing in Britain, failing to maximize its performance at Silverstone.

Reports suggest that the Maranello-based team didn't push their SF-23 to the limit in Silverstone, fearing tire degradation. As a result, both drivers lost out massively to other teams such as Mercedes and McLaren, the latter of which leapfrogged to podium-scoring places.

The minor change in its beam wing was already embargoed at the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP but was not used until the race in Silverstone. In Hungary, there could be some small aerodynamic corrections in the front area of the car, with a slight revision of the last flap of the front wing.

The Ferrari SF-23 will likely return to a high-load configuration but it is still unclear how the team will perform around the Hungaroring. Ideally, given the high-downforce nature of the track, the team is expected to perform at a higher level.

However, with teams like Mercedes, Aston Martin and now McLaren making strides to the top, it remains to be seen if the Maranello squad can conjure up something capable of challenging its rivals.

Ferrari team principal on the side's performance at the 2023 F1 British GP

Scuderia team boss Fred Vasseur was not impressed with his team's performance at Silverstone, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finishing P9 and P10, respectively.

The team had a disappointing session on Saturday, finishing P4 and P5. They were leapfrogged by McLaren, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finishing P2 and P3 respectively in qualifying.

Leclerc suffered an electrical issue on Friday and had to miss the entirety of the second practice session, putting him on the back foot against his rivals

Speaking about Ferrari's outing in Britain, Vasseur said:

"Starting from P4, P5 we had the feeling after the qualifying that we could have done a much better job than this, We can't be happy finishing P9 and P10. But now we need to have a deep look on the weekend, not just in the race. I think we didn't do the long stint on Friday, only the soft compound and Charles was stuck in the garage."

The Scuderia team will have a point to prove in Hungary as they look to establish themselves as a team capable of disrupting the pecking order. However, as things stand, the team are far from being front runners.

