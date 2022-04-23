"This combination makes life more difficult" - Ferrari's Carlos Sainz expecting 'very different' F1 Imola GP from last year

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz is expecting a very different Imola GP in 2022 compared to the previous season. The Spaniard believes the adverse weather conditions forecasted throughout this weekend have the potential to make life harder for the team given the differing characteristics of the new generation of cars.

Speaking to Motorsport Italia, he said:

“Let’s start by saying that it will be very different from last year’s car. It’s a harder car, with less mechanical grip, and in the wet this combination makes life more difficult. But I like driving in the wet, and I always enjoy it.”

Ferrari is hoping to put an end to its victory drought at a home race since Charles Leclerc last triumphed at Monza in 2019. The F1-75’s impressive traction and driveability seems to have helped both Sainz and Leclerc stay ahead of the grid for much of the free practice and qualifying sessions. Questions over whether it can maintain that pace over a Grand Prix distance, however, are yet to be answered.

Meanwhile, Red Bull has brought in various upgrades to the track, along with fixes for its power unit reliability issues. Consequently, the Scuderia may yet face a tough challenge from the Austrian team for the victory.

Furthermore, Red Bull seems to have gone for a low downforce setup compared to the Scuderia to have a car better suited for the Sprint and main race events. Yet, Max Verstappen was barely off the pace compared to both Ferraris throughout qualifying.

Starting on pole — his first of this season — and combined with a less draggy car underneath him, Verstappen could well control the field from ahead given how hard it is to overtake at Imola.

Meanwhile, Ferrari opted against using the new specification floor they tested on Leclerc’s car during the Australian GP weekend. The team opted not to “introduce more variables” into the sole free practice session, which was already complicated by adverse weather.

Carlos Sainz had no doubts about continuing with Ferrari

Carlos Sainz signed an extension to his contract with Ferrari earlier this week that would see him stay with the Italian squad for a further two years. Opening up about the process, the Spaniard revealed that he never had any doubts about continuing with the team before renewing his contract.

Speaking to Motorsport Italia, he said:

“We started talking last December, and I immediately saw that we were in tune with everything. It is obviously a very important contract for me, so we discussed some details, but I already knew from last December that I would continue my career at Ferrari.”

Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari



Committing his future with us until 2024, @CarlosSainz55 is staying for another two years 🌶



#essereFerrari #Sainz2024 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗟𝗢𝗦 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗦 ✍️Committing his future with us until 2024, @CarlosSainz55 is staying for another two years 🌶 bit.ly/CarlosSainz2024 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗟𝗢𝗦 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗦 ✍️Committing his future with us until 2024, @CarlosSainz55 is staying for another two years 🌶 bit.ly/CarlosSainz2024#essereFerrari 🔴 #Sainz2024 https://t.co/0ONJCJYm6Y

Sainz was scooped up by the Scuderia when he still had a year left with McLaren in mid-2020, after an impressive campaign that saw him finish as “best of the rest” the previous season.

With a new contract settling his future for the next two seasons, Sainz is focused on finally achieving his dream of winning the world championship.

Edited by Anurag C