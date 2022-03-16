Ferrari's Carlos Sainz happy to have 'more things to experiment with' in 2022 F1 car

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz is pleased to have more things to experiment with in the next generation of F1 cars in the 2022 season. Despite the obvious struggles with oversteering and understeering in the new machines, the Spaniard claims they are more 'fun' to drive.

After an impressive six days of pre-season testing divided between Barcelona and Bahrain, Ferrari are being touted by many to steal the limelight at the season-opening Grand Prix in Sakhir. The Scuderia, however, did have to deal with some understeer issues on the final day of testing.

When Sainz was asked about the new Ferrari F1-75's understeer problems, the Spaniard confirmed it was not the sole issue. He said:

“There is oversteer everywhere. There is a lot of work to do on the balance to get the cars close to where they were last year in terms of balance. I think, in terms of performance, they are not that far away but the balance does feel a lot trickier than in other years.”

Sainz, now in his second season at the Scuderia, is taking all these obstacles in his stride. He went on to add, saying:

“It is also more fun, more things to experiment with, more things to develop. That is a good thing to have in Formula 1 as a reset from where we were coming over the last few years where the cars were just very close to perfect on balance and on driving them.”

Mercedes and George Russell hyping up others is typical, claims Ferrari's Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz feels Mercedes and George Russell hyping other teams while themselves not appearing fast enough is a typical move by the Silver Arrows.

Sainz made the comments after Russell made an observation about the Ferraris and their performance ahead of the first Grand Prix of 2022.

During an interview, the 27-year-old said:

“I think it’s typical Mercedes, typical George. Just hype up the others and then come to the first race and blow the competition away, which is typical. If it had would be the first year they’ve done it then I would maybe believe them, but they’ve done it for five six years now and they keep [performing] in the first race.”

Meanwhile, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has claimed he does not expect to be competing for wins in 2022. Whether this turns out to be true once the lights go out for the latest season of F1 is still a matter of speculation.

