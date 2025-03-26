Ferrari share timeline of first updates for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

Ferrari is reportedly working hard behind the scenes to bring the first set of upgrades for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's cars, SF-25. According to Auto Racer, the first substantial updates of the season could be introduced at the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Ad

Scuderia Ferrari kicked off the 2025 season with profound motivation and confidence as they had seven-time world champion Hamilton racing for them. However, the team fell short of expectations. In Melbourne, both drivers struggled in wet conditions.

While Leclerc crossed the checkered flag at P8, Hamilton dropped to P10. In China, the duo improved a little, securing P5 (Leclerc) and P6 (Hamilton) respectively. However, both cars were found illegal in post-race checks, leading to a double disqualification.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, with Ferrari dropping down in the constructors championship, head engineers are reportedly working hard to bring upgrades. There were rumors that SF-25 could have a new floor for the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix. However, Auto Racer now claims that Ferrari's first set of upgrades will be introduced in the Bahrain Grand Prix, scheduled for April 13.

According to reports, the Italian team believes their core problem is the rear end, as the suspension light stiffness is resulting in a performance drop. Moreover, both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are reportedly running on different setups to find a solution to the problem.

Ad

However, the upcoming upgrades reportedly aren't meant to fix the core issues with the design of the car.

Regardless, any small upgrade could be a blessing for Ferrari at this stage. After a double DSQ in China, their position in the constructors championship is extremely vulnerable. While McLaren seems to be the dominant side this year, the Maranello-based squad can still aim to compete with Red Bull and Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton pins blame on setup changes after disappointing result in China

Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand Prix Of China - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton had a mixed weekend in China last week. He clinched the sprint pole position and converted it into a victory in the sprint race held on March 22 at Shanghai International Circuit.

Ad

However, his pace disappeared in the qualifying session and the main race on Sunday as he finished P6. Meanwhile, in a post-race interview, Hamilton blamed setup changes for the mishap:

"Just balance-wise, from the Sprint race we made these changes, and the car was terrible after that, so I really struggled with the car from then on. I think it’s good learning, and hopefully [we] won’t do that again as I continue to learn this car."

Lewis Hamilton, who previously raced for Mercedes for 12 long years, is taking his time to adjust to the SF-25. He earlier admitted that the car feels different, and he is learning every day by spending time with his engineering team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback