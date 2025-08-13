Ferrari star Charles Leclerc picked by Italian Tennis sensation as ‘favorite player to watch’ 

Ferrari's lead driver in the 2025 championship standings, Charles Leclerc, was picked by the reigning Wimbledon singles champion, Jannik Sinner, as his favorite player to watch. The 23-year-old has been an F1 ambassador since 2024, and his love for the sport has seemingly been rooted in his family.Sinner and Leclerc have cordial relations with each other. The Italian tennis player had congratulated the Monegasque on his maiden home win last year, continuing their warm bond.Moreover, when asked about who his favorite athlete from any sport apart from tennis was that he likes to watch, Sinner named &quot;Charles Leclerc&quot;:On the other hand, while the Italian tennis player has won his second Australian Open and Wimbledon this year, Leclerc lost a chance of victory in 2025 at the recent Hungarian GP.Charles Leclerc struck torrid luck at Hungarian GPFerrari's Charles Leclerc in the parc ferme after McLaren's Lando Norris won the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: GettyCharles Leclerc had started the race on pole position after beating out McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris on Saturday. With the Hungaroring being notoriously famous for its lack of overtaking opportunities, the Ferrari driver was in contention to take home the race victory.The Monegasque retained his lead at the race start and even stretched out his advantage over the F1 championship leader, Piastri, in his first stint. Moreover, he was able to fend off an undercut threat during the first round of pit stops, showcasing his prowess behind the wheel of the SF-25.However, Leclerc was hit with an unidentified chassis issue that held his pace back from lap 40 onwards. This made Leclerc vulnerable to being overtaken, despite the track's characteristics, as he eventually finished the race in fourth.Reflecting on how Leclerc and Ferrari had possibly lost their sole chance of victory this year, the 27-year-old said, via F1's official website:&quot;Unfortunately we had an issue on the chassis, so I don’t have much to add on that. It’s just extremely frustrating when you are fighting for a win and when we had the pace that we had at the beginning of the race, and we lose absolutely everything later on, it’s very frustrating.&quot;Very disappointed. I don’t take any positives from this weekend when we ended the weekend like that. When we have one opportunity in a year to win a race, we need to take it and today we didn’t. Now we will analyse what are the reasons why we had this problem. I don’t think it’s anything that we had in our control, but we’ll check.&quot;Charles Leclerc has amassed 151 points in the 14 race weekends held so far, making him fifth in the drivers' standings.