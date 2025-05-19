Jannik Sinner reveals real reason why his brother Marc didn't join their parents at Italian Open final with playful jab

Jannik Sinner’s incredible campaign at the Italian Open came to a close with a second-place finish as he suffered a loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the finals. After the match, the World No.1 thanked his friends and family for the support while hilariously highlighting the reason his brother wasn't present to cheer him on.

The men's singles finals at the Italian Open began on an exciting note. The first set was a closely fought affair, but Alcaraz managed to pull ahead 7-6(5). From there, the Spaniard went on to dominate the second game, clinching a 6-1 win to outdo Sinner on home ground.

After the match, Jannik Sinner thanked all the people who came to the event to cheer him on and revealed that his brother, Marc, had opted for the F1 Imola Grand Prix instead of the Italian Open, saying,

“A lot of friends of mine are here. My brother couldn’t be here. He’s watching the racing (Formula 1). Thanks to all the people who came to this tournament. You gave me a lot of energy and encouragement. I tried today but that’s all I had. It was a good test. Thanks to everyone”

For Sinner, this outing in Rome marks the first time he has been in action since returning from his doping ban. Despite a strong performance, his defeat to Carlos Alcaraz puts an end to the Italian's 26-match winning streak.

Jannik Sinner extends his gratitude to his team after his runner-up finish in Rome

Alcaraz and Sinner at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner began his campaign in Rome with straight sets victories over Mariano Navone, Jesper De Jong, Francisco Cerundolo, and Casper Ruud. His first full length match took place in the semifinals, where he beat Tommy Paul over the course of three sets before falling to Carlos Alcaraz in the finals.

After the match, Sinner thanked his team for their support, saying,

“I’d like to thank my team. There have been a few months that weren’t easy. It’s been a great result just to be here in the final. We trained a lot. We can be proud of the results we achieved. We didn’t win the final but we are happy with this trophy. It’s been a great success since we came here.”

Up next, Jannik Sinner was scheduled to play at the Hamburg Open but has opted out of the event. Instead fans will now get to see him in action at the French Open where he will hope to claim his fourth Grand Slam title.

