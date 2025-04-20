Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton poses with $400,000,000-worth Hollywood Diva in Saudi Arabia GP

Lewis Hamilton may not currently be enjoying his best spell on the track, but the British driver did steal the spotlight thanks to his glamorous photo with Jennifer Lopez. The American singer and songwriter visited the Ferrari paddock ahead of the third practice session of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Ad

JLo, as she is fondly called, was among several A-list celebrities who graced the Jeddah circuit. Clad in a pink leather catsuit outfit, the Hollywood diva engaged in several activities at the paddock, including taking photos with members of the Ferrari team.

Of the several photos she took, one that appeared to stand out was the one with Hamilton. JLo herself seemed to adore the photo as the 55-year-old shared it on social media.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Her appearance at the Saudi GP marked the first time the Hollywood sensation—with a reported net worth of $400,000,000 according to Celebrity Net Worth—was at a Formula 1 event since the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Shifting focus to the on-track action, Lewis Hamilton endured another outing to forget with the Ferrari team. The 40-year-old could only muster a seventh-place starting spot for the main race. Hamilton’s result was far off that of teammate Charles Leclerc, who qualified fourth. The British driver, in his five qualifying sessions with the Maranello outfit, has only managed to outqualify Leclerc once—at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton will, however, hope he can turn his underwhelming qualifying result into a mega race performance when the lights go out for the race.

Lewis Hamilton reacts after Saudi GP qualifying

Lewis Hamilton during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton detailed his thoughts following qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The 40-year-old failed to keep up with the pace of the front-runners at the Jeddah circuit and ultimately qualified in seventh.

Ad

Hamilton’s struggles during qualifying appeared to mirror his performance throughout the practice sessions, where he failed to record an impressive lap time. The former world champion, who has largely found himself on the back foot since his sprint victory at the Chinese Grand Prix, admitted he was still trying to find his rhythm with the car.

Speaking to the media, as shared on X by the account Fastest Pitstop, Lewis Hamilton stated:

Ad

“It was challenging as always, qualifying for me. I’ve been nowhere all weekend—13th, I think, in almost every session. I’m grateful I got to Q3 and P7. Not a spectacular last lap, but I’ve been making improvements all weekend. Needed a better lap at the end. But as I said, I’m grateful to be there—still plenty of time to come.”

Ad

Looking ahead to the race, the seven-time Formula 1 champion stated:

“Praying [it’s better tomorrow]. Trying to find the time, trying to bond with this car on a single lap is something that I’m finding really difficult at the moment. But we don’t give up. Where there’s a will, there’s a way. We keep pushing, we keep trying. I’ve got some amazing support, so just keep working hard.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Lewis Hamilton has fond memories at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. In addition to holding the fastest race lap time at the venue, he clinched victory during the maiden edition of the Grand Prix in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More