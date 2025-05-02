Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton’s Miami GP special helmet being sold for €13,200

Lewis Hamilton is turning heads off the track, this time not for his racing exploits but for his helmet. The Scuderia Ferrari driver is debuting a special edition headgear for the Miami Grand Prix.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion, who recently completed a switch to the Italian outfit, is donning a limited edition helmet design for the Florida event. The Ferrari driver's headgear features his signature bold yellow, colourful, and culturally vibrant look, albeit with a blue touch that reflects the high energy of the American atmosphere.

However, while it is not unusual for Lewis Hamilton to sport a special helmet at a Grand Prix, it is the price of the helmet that has caught the attention of many. According to Ferrari’s official store, the British driver’s special Miami helmet for the Grand Prix costs €13,200—approximately $14,100.

The helmet, which will be used throughout the duration of the Florida race weekend, is part of an exclusive collector’s edition, with each unit produced to match Hamilton’s actual race helmet, including the branding and intricate design details.

Shifting focus away from the racing memorabilia, Hamilton will hope for an improved overall weekend at the Miami race. The 40-year-old is yet to record a podium finish in his first five Grand Prix after switching to the Maranello outfit.

Lewis Hamilton expresses optimism ahead of the Miami GP weekend

Lewis Hamilton during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton was full of optimism ahead of the start of the Miami Grand Prix weekend. The former Mercedes driver, who has endured a difficult start to his spell at Ferrari, detailed that he is more motivated and focused on finding the right balance in his car.

Since his high-profile switch to the Italian outfit, the British driver has managed a Sprint Race victory at the Chinese Grand Prix but has endured a string of underwhelming performances with the team otherwise. Hamilton’s best performance for Ferrari at a Grand Prix remains a fifth-place finish recorded in Bahrain.

However, ahead of the Miami Grand Prix weekend, Hamilton expressed optimism and trust in his team to turn things around and deliver a better performance. Speaking via Ferrari’s official website, the 40-year-old stated:

“We went through the data in detail and did a lot of sim work, which helped us understand the direction we need to take to make progress. The team is doing everything to support both Charles and me.

I’m more motivated than ever and fully focused on finding the right feeling with the SF-25. I know I need to be patient. I remember how demanding the first six months with Mercedes were in terms of adapting, but I’m confident that by working together we’ll get to where we want to be.”

The Miami Grand Prix circuit has not been particularly successful for Lewis Hamilton. In the three races held at the street circuit, he has yet to record a podium finish. The former McLaren driver will, however, hope for a better turn of fortune in this year’s edition.

