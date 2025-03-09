Ferrari superstar Lewis Hamilton reveals his favourite cuisine ahead of the 2025 F1 season opener - "I love Indian food”

Lewis Hamilton recently shared his favorite cuisine ahead of the commencement of the 2025 F1 season. The 40-year-old enters the season opener with a new team for the first time in 12 years following his move to Scuderia Ferrari.

Ad

The British driver, who burst onto the F1 scene with McLaren, went on to rewrite the history of the sport following his impeccable 12-year stint with Mercedes-AMG, where he won several races, including six Drivers' Championships.

Lewis Hamilton’s time at Mercedes largely endeared him to fans, and the seven-time world champion has made it a habit to always make time for them, including responding to some of their wildest queries.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ahead of the 2025 F1 season opener, Hamilton—now with Ferrari—once again took the time to respond to some of his fans’ most curious questions, one of which revolved around his favorite cuisine.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @44britcedes, the former Mercedes driver took part in a quick-fire interview, touching on his favorite meal of all time. However, Lewis Hamilton did not mention a specific dish he loves.

Ad

"I love Indian food. Can't beat a curry."

He went on to explain just how much he enjoys it, saying:

"I've got my home as close as I could be to an Indian restaurant in London. They're like, 'Oh, they're just up the road.' I was like, 'Sold. I'll take it.’"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hamilton enters the 2025 season with Ferrari in pursuit of what is fast becoming an elusive eighth Drivers' Championship of his F1 career.

When Lewis Hamilton spoke on his diet

Lewis Hamilton during the Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers' presentation at the City Centre circuit in Milan - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton had previously touched upon his diet after he was quizzed about it in an interview. The Ferrari driver, aside from being the most decorated in F1 history, is currently one of the longest-serving drivers in the sport’s history.

Ad

Touching on several reasons behind his fitness and form despite the ever-demanding nature of F1, Hamilton detailed how his diet had positively impacted his life.

Speaking in an interview with Men’s Health in 2021, the 40-year-old stated:

"My taste buds learned about things that I never thought I would eat and that I now love: falafel, avocado, beetroot, fresh and dried fruit. I’ve also noticed a marked improvement in my fitness level since I switched, which is motivating."

Ad

"When I switched to a plant-based diet, those highs and lows decreased significantly. I’ve also noticed positive effects on my sleep and on my health in general. The benefits keep coming, and I’ve honestly never felt better,” he added.

Lewis Hamilton switched to a plant-based diet in 2017 after a reported conversation with a friend. The seven-time Ferrari driver detailed that he uses food to fuel his body as an athlete, hence he is very conscious about what he eats and the ingredients they contain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback