Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur addresses concerns over the exodus of key engineers from the team

Frederic Vasseur expressed his thoughts over engineers parting ways with Ferrari since the loss they suffered during the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The past two weeks haven't been too well for Ferrari. While the team is already suffering with the competitive aspects of the SF-23, some of the most notable faces have either left the team or are speculated to be.

This includes David Sanchez, who was the head of the vehicle concept and had been with the team for the past decade, who resigned earlier. It has been thought that he will resume work in the sport with McLaren.

Though this might be interpreted as major stress for any team principal, Fred Vasseur has different thoughts than what one might think. When Motorsport.com asked him about Sanchez's departure from Ferrari, he refused to elaborate since the contract is confidential.

However, while talking about more people leaving the team, Vasseur revealed that while some of the 'key' people will still remain to be a part of the team, there would be small changes as is common to any Formula 1 team.

"If you mean 'key people' I don't think so, but otherwise in a team there are constantly people leaving and others arriving, it's like this in every Formula 1 team. I can add that we are a solid group that is watching to the future."

Vasseur updates on Laurent Mekies' situation in Ferrari

After David Sanchez, another known face in the team that has been speculated to leave sooner or later is Laurent Mekies. The Frenchman is the racing director of the team and has been with Ferrari for some time now.

However, it was recently reported that he is longing to part ways with the team, with not much explanation. Though there was another report that stated his powers as a racing director were 'suppressed' with Vasseur, nothing can be confirmed. When Vasseur was asked about the situation with the rumors flying around, he said,

"I think it's quite normal to be dissatisfied when you don't get the expected results and I can confirm that I'm not happy with what we saw in Bahrain. But the most important thing is to work as a team and try to improve."

He also described Mekies as one of the 'pillars' of the future of the team.

"As for Laurent, I don't know what happened in the past, I've known him personally for 25 years, I trust him, we have an excellent collaboration and he will be one of the pillars of the future on which the company is counting."

Ferrari is not facing a great time at the very start of the season both on and off-track, however, their results are expected to get better against Red Bull. Though there is some work that still remains on the SF-23, it is speculated that the race in Jeddah will be much better for the team.

Vasseuer, too, feels optimistic about the race since, as he said, the track surface is quite different and suits the car and also helps with tire degradation. Though that is an estimate, the team could be battling to gain the points they lost in Bahrain.

