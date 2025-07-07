"Ferrari, it's time to listen to Lewis Hamilton": Italian media headline after Charles Leclerc's disastrous British GP

Italian outlet, La Gazetta dello Sport's Editor in Chief Gianluca Gasparini, has called on Ferrari to start listening to Lewis Hamilton post the British Grand Prix. The journalist urged the Maranello-based team to take the 7x world champion's advice on board and shift focus to 2026.

Ad

Charles Leclerc has been Ferrari's golden child ever since he joined the team in 2019. But the Monegasque had a horrible outing during the recently concluded British GP. He heavily chastised himself after qualifying and also seemed desperate on multiple occasions during the race before eventually ending up outside the points.

Now, voices in the Italian media are urging Ferrari to lean more on the expertise of Lewis Hamilton. Ferrari is essentially most of Italy's favourite sporting outfit, and passions are starting to run high.

Ad

Trending

"Ferrari, it's time to listen to Lewis."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gasparini believes that the 2025 F1 season is over for all F1 teams on the grid except McLaren. He also claimed that Hamilton is more likely to provide the team with the much-needed consistency in approach going forward than Leclerc.

"We need consistency: hiring Lewis – who since 2008 has won seven World Championships while Ferrari has in the meantime brought home zero – means accepting, and therefore marrying, his vision of work and the car," read an exerpt from the article. [Translated from Italian]

Ad

Gasparini also concluded that the 2025 season is essentially over for Ferrari, and they must now spend the remainder of the season embedding Hamilton into the team. He also believes the 2026 car must be developed around the 40-year-old's suggestions.

The journalist also claimed that Charles Leclerc "must be calmed down and recharged" as the driver seemed to fall victim to self-loathing and desperation at the British GP, highlighted by his decision to switch to the slick tyres on the formation lap.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton "preaching for change in philosophy" at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton speaking to the media after the British Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Gianluca Gaspirini also explained that Lewis Hamilton wishes for a shift in philosophy and a less extreme approach for the future at Ferrari. He believes this would benefit both drivers, who are not short on talent.

Ad

A solid aerodynamic foundation seems to be Hamilton's demand from the engineers at Maranello.

"What the Englishman has been preaching for a while - since he assessed the situation at Maranello - is a change of philosophy, a less extreme future project, built on a solid aerodynamic foundation that would make life easier for the drivers, who are not poor. Something that would also serve Leclerc well," wrote Gaspirini.

While Leclerc had a poor outing at Silverstone, he has still dominated the head-to-head battle with Hamilton in 2025. The car is not to Hamilton's liking, while Leclerc has managed to maximise the SF-25 in a more efficient way than his teammate up until this point in the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More