  Ferrari unveils the name of the first car from the Italian team that Lewis Hamilton would compete in for the 2025 F1 season

Ferrari unveils the name of the first car from the Italian team that Lewis Hamilton would compete in for the 2025 F1 season

By Geetansh Pasricha
Modified Jan 30, 2025 13:19 GMT
Lewis Hamilton Tests For Ferrari - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton testing For Ferrari at Fiorano - Source: Getty

Ferrari is the most celebrated team in F1, with the manufacturer having amassed 16 world constructors' championship trophies, leagues ahead of its rivals. With the team's anticipated launch nearing every day, the Scuderia revealed the name of the 2025 challenger Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will race in the upcoming season.

The prancing horses last won a championship trophy in 2008. Since then, multiple world champions have joined the Italian outfit to bring the championship glory back to Maranello, but have failed due to various reasons.

With Hamilton joining the Italian squad, fans anticipate this journey coming to fruition with the 2025 challenger. Moreover, the name of the 2025 car follows the tradition set by its predecessors, as the team revealed it to be 'SF-25':

"New year, new name"

Though the Italian manufacturer had planned for a smooth onboarding for Hamilton, the seven-time champion crashed his car during the second day of testing after getting behind the wheel of the SF-23 at Circuit de Catalunya.

Possible reason for Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari crash comes to light

Lewis Hamilton Tests For Ferrari - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton Tests For Ferrari - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton's crash around Barcelona has sparked some conspiracy theories. While some reckoned the crash to be due to the Briton's diminishing performance that curtailed his 2024 season, others speculated that the incident was down to a mechanical problem.

However, according to Autoracer.it, the incident was caused by a bump. This unsettled the SF-23 and Hamilton was unable to contain the car, which transformed into a projectile heading towards the crash barriers. While the new Ferrari recruit was unscathed, the same could not be said for the SF-23. The car suffered substantial damage, which required it to be transported back to the garage on a tow truck.

This prompted a change of schedule as the car required major repairs to be conducted. Consequently, this hindered Charles Leclerc's TPC test plans as his mileage around Catalonia was cut short. Regardless, Hamilton is excited for the new chapter in his F1 career. Reflecting on his first day in Maranello, he said (via Ferrari):

"I’m incredibly grateful to John Elkann, Benedetto Vigna, Fred Vasseur and everyone at Ferrari for their trust in me and making me part of this family. I’m so excited to start this new era and to meet and work with a hugely talented and inspiring group of people. I’m dedicated to bringing everything I have to deliver for the team, the wider organisation and the fans," Hamilton said.

Hamilton will drive the scarlet red car in a Grand Prix weekend at the Albert Park Circuit on March 16, the inaugural race of the 2025 F1 calendar.

Edited by Aayush Kapoor
