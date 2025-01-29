Lewis Hamilton crashes his Ferrari in the team's private test: Reports

Lewis Hamilton reportedly crashed his SF-23 into the barriers of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya during the second day of his private test with Ferrari. While the seven-time world champion escaped unhurt, the car is believed to have suffered severe damage to its suspension.

Hamilton had an extraordinary debut with Ferrari earlier this month when he landed in Maranello to visit the factory. After meeting the team, he went to the Fiorano track to mark his debut test run. He used the team's 2022 season F1 challenger to complete 30 laps.

Moreover, earlier this week, the British driver flew to Barcelona, Spain, for his second test run. Hamilton and his teammate Charles Leclerc were supposed to test for three days at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from January 28 to 30.

However, according to Motorsport.com, Lewis Hamilton has reportedly crashed his SF-23 in Barcelona. The accident apparently took place in the morning session of day two at 11:00 AM local time. The 40-year-old lost control of his car on the final stretch of the Montmelo circuit and crashed into the barriers.

The rescue team took him out of the cockpit and Hamilton escaped unhurt. However, the SF-23 is expected to have suffered severe damage to the suspension and some aerodynamic parts and had to be taken back to the garage via a tow truck. The report further mentioned that Leclerc's session in the afternoon was delayed since the repair work on the single-seater took more time than expected.

The three-day private test at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is likely to resume on January 30. However, Hamilton's further participation is uncertain, with Scuderia Ferrari yet to comment on the alleged crash.

Lewis Hamilton completed 30 successful laps at the Fiorano track during his debut test. Despite foggy weather, he pushed the throttle and entertained the fans who had gathered there to cheer for him.

Lewis Hamilton reportedly requested extensive changes from Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, officially joined Scuderia Ferrari on January 20, 2025. Two days later, he arrived at the Fiorano track for his first test run in the team's previous season's car.

Moreover, according to AutoRacer, the 40-year-old requested pedal changes from the engineers, which 'required a lot of work.' Hamilton and his engineers apparently tried different setups throughout the session to figure out the one that suited him the best.

Furthermore, the Briton was joined by his family on the special day at Fiorano. They stayed with him in Italy to witness the iconic moment. His mother, Carmen, was also spotted capturing the seven-time world champion's meetup with the fans.

Moreover, Lewis Hamilton also brought back his ex-close aide, Angela Cullen, into his inner circle. The physiotherapist was spotted in Ferrari's garage ahead of his debut test at the Fiorano track.

