Lewis Hamilton requests Ferrari for customised changes to his setup 

F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, who began his journey as a Ferrari driver at the start of this week, has begun requesting changes to the car's set-up after he recieved an opportunity to try the team's 2023 car in Fiorano. In a session at the testing track, Hamilton drove the SF-23, the scarlet team's 2023 car. The British driver has now asked for adjustiments to specific elements of the vehicle before he has another testing session.

Specifically, Hamilton has asked for changes to the pedal and steering customisations. While he has used his teammate, Charles Leclerc's steering wheel already as a starting point, it will require updates to match the former Mercedes driver's liking as his journey with Ferrari continues. In an X post by Hamilton Insights based on an article from AutoRacer discussing his requested updates, it also highlights that the 40-year-old's addition to the Prancing Horses team will return them to being championship contenders.

Trending

"🚨 UPDATE | Lewis Hamilton has requested adjustments like pedal and steering customisations. He has used Leclerc's steering wheel as a base, which will be fine-tuned to fit his preferences moving forward."

Expand Tweet

Lewis Hamilton's test at the Fiorano track saw the driver complete 30 laps in his first time driving a Ferrari, which was equivalent to approximately 90 kilometres of distance. The testing session allowed Hamilton to get comfortable with the car, as well as understanding the procedures of his new team and working with the pit crews and his new race engineer, Riccardo Adami.

His next testing session will take place at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona. After the Ferrari's 2025 car launch taking place on February 18th and 19th, it will be taken to Sakhir for Hamilton and Leclerc to drive it at the pre-season testing session at the end of February.

Lewis Hamilton describes his first time driving a Ferrari

After Lewis Hamilton's debut laps in the SF-23 at the Fiorano circuit, Ferrari recently shared his radio message to his race engineer after spending some time in the car. In a video posted by the team on their instagram a few days ago, Hamilton relayed his awestruck feelings about driving the scarlet car for the first time.

"Wow, that was amazing."

The team shared the reel adding the caption:

"The first lap in a Ferrari is nothing short of amazing"

The driver joins the Italian team after completing the 2024 season with his lowest-ever finish in the Drivers' standings of seventh place. It was also Hamilton's final season with the Brackley-based Mercedes team, with whom he spent 12 seasons and winning six of his seven drivers' titles with them. The Brit also helped them secure eight Constructors' titles.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will race alongside each other for Ferrari at the first race of the year taking place in Melbourne, Australia in March.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback