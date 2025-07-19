"Ferrari wants to have an image": Former F1 driver on why Christian Horner will not be going to the Italian team

Since departing from Red Bull, Christian Horner has been looming in the F1 rumor mill for a potential switch to Ferrari amid Fred Vasseur's sensitive situation at the squad. However, former F1 vice-champion Riccardo Patrese thinks differently of the situation as he reckons that the brand would not like to tarnish its reputation by bringing Horner onboard at Maranello.

Talks between Horner and the Italian giant are nothing new, as the two parties are understood to have talked about a potential switch around 2022 when Mattia Binotto was commanding the team. But, these negotiations seemingly led nowhere as the Briton had expressed his desire to continue his reign with Red Bull for longer.

However, just two years later, allegations against the 51-year-old strained his image in the F1 paddock. Though he was able to secure his job amid a potential threat of being impeached, Horner's reign at the team came to an end just a year later.

This now leaves him a free agent, and Scuderia's supposed doubts over Vasseur's capabilities skyrocketed the speculations of a Horner-Ferrari alliance. However, according to Patrese, this partnership cannot translate into the real world, as he shared how the Maranello-based squad wants to maintain its image in the racing sphere, and Christian Horner's record may tamper with it (via Online Slots):

"There has been a lot of criticism of [Ferrari] because of the results, and they are up and down with no consistency. But after the storms and tornadoes at Ferrari, I think the air is getting better. At the moment, everything is quiet around Vasseur - the speculation has stopped."

"Horner is very good, but I think the stories from last year would be a problem. He has a very good pedigree and can put 20 years of success on the table - but one year on, people are still talking about that story... But Ferrari wants to have an image - and not many distractions. That’s my opinion."

On the other hand, under Vasseur's leadership, the Italian squad secured the only non-Red Bull win in 2023 and came close to snatching the 2024 constructors' title.

Toto Wolff asserts Fred Vasseur is the best option for Ferrari

Fred Vasseur (L) and Toto Wolff (R) at the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas - Source: Getty

Recent doubts over Fred Vasseur's stay at Ferrari led the F1 world to share their thoughts on the whole ordeal. Moreover, Mercedes supremo Toto Wolff has come out in support of the Frenchman.

Talking about how the 57-year-old is still the best bet for the Italian giant, Wolff said (via Formula 1):

"That’s the passion that is in there. You’ve got to embrace that. Maybe that’s something he (Fred Vasseur) needs to learn. But the rest, he should be given the confidence in running this team. They won’t get anybody better."

At the halfway mark of the 2025 season, the Maranello-based squad sits second in the constructors' standings, second to just McLaren.

