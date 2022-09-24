Ferrari would've been a 'golden bullet' if it could figure out its car's unpredictability in 2022 F1 season, says team engineer

Ferrari senior performance engineer Jock Clear believes it is difficult to predict their car after their downfall in performance in the second half of the F1 season. The British engineer feels pinpointing reasons behind the loss of performance in the new generation of cars can be complicated.

Speaking to the Motorsport Network, Clear said:

“Honestly, if we really knew those things, we’d have the golden bullet. You talk to teams that are finding really good performance at a race and you talk to teams that dropped back, and there is a real mystery to unravelling all of it. That’s why this job isn’t simple and why it’s so intriguing for all of you guys (the media) and all of us."

The Ferrari engineer believes it is difficult to analyze the areas that are causing the drop in performance in terms of their car. Clear believes everything is relative with the new cars, which makes it difficult to understand what other teams are doing to enhance their performance. The Maranello squad’s car hasn’t performed as expected during the second half of the season. But the British engineer failed to pinpoint the reasons behind their loss of performance.

Explaining the situation with their car and its problems, Clear said:

“It may turn out later in the year that we find out some more things but we are continually learning. None of us know all of the details, because it’s a relative sport, and all the time it’s a relative sport, and you don’t know what everyone else is doing. There’s a load of areas where you have to take your best guess, almost.”

Ferrari believes the 2022 season has been a learning curve for them

Clear believes the 2022 season has been a learning curve in terms of car development with a new set of regulations in effect. Having been strong at the beginning of the year, the Ferrari engineer feels they were able to understand their car better before compared to now. He believes most of their inconsistencies in performance are a part of the learning curve.

Further explaining the development of their car, Clear said:

“There’s always going to be a steep learning curve with a new development or a new set of rules, and everyone is on that steep learning curve. We saw that at the beginning of the year. A lot of people were saying, ‘Why is your car so quick early in the year?’ It’s a relative sport. Maybe we arrived just understanding it a bit better and some people were just finding out where their cars were.”

Ferrari started the year dominating the opening races with a better chassis and engine, while their rivals were still unraveling their performances. Apart from strategic errors and mistakes, their overall performance seems to have dropped post the French GP.

